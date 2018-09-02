Emergency crews respond to serious collision near Mount Pearl

Emergency crews were at the scene of a "serious collision" at the intersection of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive and Ruby Line near Mount Pearl Sunday.

A spokesperson from the St. John's Regional Fire Department said ambulances, fire crews and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were at the scene of the accident, but could not provide further details.

Major collision at intersection of Ruby Line and Robert Howlett Highway (Goulds Bypass). Vehicle on fire. Injuries. Avoid!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MountPearl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MountPearl</a> <a href="https://t.co/4eTxTHXThl">pic.twitter.com/4eTxTHXThl</a> —@stephenkent

A car appears to have caught fire at the accident site.

Police confirmed that people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, but could not confirm how many or the extent of any injuries.

Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive was closed in the area of Ruby Line for over three hours as crews worked at the scene.

