Emergency crews respond to serious collision in Mount Pearl

Emergency crews were at the scene of a "serious collision" at the intersection of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive and Ruby Line in Mount Pearl Sunday.

A spokesperson from the St. John's Regional Fire Department said both fire crews and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were at the scene of the accident, but could not provide further details.

Major collision at intersection of Ruby Line and Robert Howlett Highway (Goulds Bypass). Vehicle on fire. Injuries. Avoid!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MountPearl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MountPearl</a> <a href="https://t.co/4eTxTHXThl">pic.twitter.com/4eTxTHXThl</a> —@stephenkent

A car appears to have caught fire at the accident site.



Police confirmed that people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, but could not confirm how many or the extent of any injuries.

As crews tend to the scene, Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive is closed in the area of Ruby Line, according to a release sent by the RNC.

Traffic heading north on the road will be redirected to Doyles Road, the release said.

