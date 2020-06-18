Embree man approached woman with large knife, arrested with guns and ammo: RCMP

A number of items were seized from an Embree man charged with assault and careless use of a firearm Wednesday. (RCMP Lewisporte)

An Embree man is facing numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, after reportedly brandishing a knife and firing guns.

Police say the incident started Wednesday around 6 p.m. when a woman was driving on Water Street in Embree. She passed a parked car on the road, and stopped when the driver beeped his horn.

When the woman got out of her car, she said the driver got out and came toward her with a large knife.

"The woman was able to escape the area in her vehicle uninjured and reported hearing a number of shots fired in the area moments later," said a release from the RCMP.

Officers responded from Lewisporte, Twillingate, Carmanville and Gander. The RCMP said it was issuing an emergency alert when officers spotted the man on the highway between Embree and Lewisporte.

The driver was arrested without incident. He was travelling with two rifles — neither properly stored, according to police — as well as ammunition and knives.

He appeared in court Thursday morning on charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was released by a judge on several bail conditions and will appear in court again at a later date.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador