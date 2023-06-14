'Such a cool idea': This St. John's business is behind the Elvis window in Mobile's new wedding chapel
SGO Designer Glass has been in business for 20 years, bringing clients' visions to life
A stained-glass window depicting the King of rock 'n' roll himself is a strong focal point of what is likely the province's first wedding chapel in Mobile on the Southern Shore.
The custom-made piece at the end of the chapel's aisle depicts Elvis Presley with his guitar, framed by two peacocks, the gates of Graceland and the words "The King" and "That's alright, Mama."
The window was designed by St. John's-based company SGO Designer Glass, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
While owner Dave Pye and designer Jillian Gardiner are used to personal client requests, Presley definitely presented a challenge — yet, it's one they were excited to take on.
"We said, 'This is such a cool idea,'" said Pye. "I think this one is probably head and shoulders [above] in terms of the fun factor for us. It was great. It was really a pleasure to work on."
From start to finish, including design, research, fabrication, cleaning and installation, the process took the duo about 100 hours, they said.
That time, they said, was well worth it seeing their customers' reactions.
