'Such a cool idea': This St. John's business is behind the Elvis window in Mobile's new wedding chapel

A custom-made stained glass window depicting Elvis Presley is the focal point of a new wedding chapel in Mobile on the Southern Shore. Creators Dave Pye and Jillian Gardiner of SGO Designer Glass say about 100 hours went into making it.

SGO Designer Glass has been in business for 20 years, bringing clients' visions to life

Henrike Wilhelm · CBC News ·
A woman and a man stand next to each other and smile. Behind them is a window depicting Elvis with a guitar in his hands.
Jillian Gardiner, left, and Dave Pye from SGO Designer Glass are the masterminds behind the Elvis window that is now the focal point of Mom's Little White Chapel. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

A stained-glass window depicting the King of rock 'n' roll himself is a strong focal point of what is likely the province's first wedding chapel in Mobile on the Southern Shore.

The custom-made piece at the end of the chapel's aisle depicts Elvis Presley with his guitar, framed by two peacocks, the gates of Graceland and the words "The King" and "That's alright, Mama."

The window was designed by St. John's-based company SGO Designer Glass, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

While owner Dave Pye and designer Jillian Gardiner are used to personal client requests, Presley definitely presented a challenge — yet, it's one they were excited to take on.

"We said, 'This is such a cool idea,'" said Pye. "I think this one is probably head and shoulders [above] in terms of the fun factor for us. It was great. It was really a pleasure to work on."

From start to finish, including design, research, fabrication, cleaning and installation, the process took the duo about 100 hours, they said.

That time, they said, was well worth it seeing their customers' reactions.

Watch the video below to see how it was done.

Watch how the King of Rock 'n' Roll made it onto a window in N.L.

25 minutes ago
Duration 2:34
A stained-glass window of Elvis Presley is arguably the focal point of a new wedding chapel in Mobile, N.L. Behind the piece is St. John's-based business SGO Designer Glass. Watch them explain what goes into bringing such a unique client request to life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Henrike Wilhelm

Journalist

Henrike Wilhelm is a journalist working with CBC's bureau in St. John's.

