Large knife used in armed robbery in Bishop's Falls

A suspect wielding a large knife stole cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery in Bishop's Falls, police say.

The suspect had their face covered when they entered Eltero Convenience on Tuesday, the RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

While brandishing a large knife, the suspect stole several packs of cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

They fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers.

