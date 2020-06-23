Elmo Baird, one of N.L.'s last Second World War veterans, dies at 100

Elmo Baird grew up in Twillingate before going to Scotland with the overseas forestry unit following the outbreak of the Second World War. He died Wednesday at 100. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

One of Newfoundland and Labrador's last remaining veterans of the Second World War has died.

Elmo Baird was born in Twillingate in 1920, and spent his last days living in St. John's. He was 100 years old.

Baird became part of the Newfoundland Regiment at the outbreak of the Second World War, beginning two years with the forestry unit at just 19 years old.

Over the course of the war, Baird joined the Royal Air Force as a mechanic and served throughout many areas of the Middle East.

Watch this feature report featuring Elmo Baird from June by the CBC's Terry Roberts:

The last of their number 8:39 There are only about two dozen surviving veterans of the Second World War in Newfoundland and Labrador, reports Terry Roberts. 8:39

Baird celebrated his 100th birthday in March at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was featured in a CBC News feature report on the province's remaining veterans in June.

As part of the interview, he spoke of the friends that left before him, and how he had lived a full and long life. He also spoke as to how he would want to be remembered.

"A decent person. That's all," he said. "And that I did my duty. I've got nothing to regret."

Baird survived by his wife Eleanor, four children and seven grandchildren.