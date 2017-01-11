St. John's councillor's real estate ad a conflict of interest, says MUN political scientist

A Memorial University professor says it was wrong for a St. John's city councillor to post an ad that said rezoning could improve the value of a property he is selling.

MUN political scientist Russell Williams says the real estate listing, posted by Ron Ellsworth, is a conflict of interest because it appears to mix his private interest as a Realtor with his public responsibilities as a city councillor.

"He's creating an appearance that perhaps, you know, he will use his influence to help you if you are interested in buying a property that he's representing," Williams told CBC News.

"I think that's a horrible political judgment on his part but it also sends a signal to everyone that public institutions, city council, is not impartial or fair."

The advertisement, posted on Facebook by Ellsworth, a councillor at large, in November, offers to sell a property at 26 Water St. for $2.49 million. "With appropriate rezoning, this 20,000 sq ft site could make an excellent location for a future condo development, hotel, etc.," it reads.

Ron Ellsworth posted this on Facebook in November. (CBC)

Ellsworth declined requests for an interview but emailed a statement saying he's done nothing that breaks the city's rules.

"The City of St. John's conflict of interest bylaw is very clear that no member of council can discuss or vote on any item they have interest in," he wrote.

"As I have done before and will do in the future, I would declare a conflict of interest on any item that becomes before council that I have a interest in."

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says he doesn't have all the facts he needs to decide if Ellsworth's ad shows a conflict of interest.

"If it were raised in the chamber that somebody had listed a property [that was being considered for rezoning] that person would considered to be in a conflict for the purpose of voting."

Williams said if the city has no problem with Ellsworth's post then the problem lies with the city's conflict-of-interest policy.

"This is a conflict of interest, and if it is not it's only because St. John's has been too slow at adopting more contemporary standards for how to manage a conflict of interest," he said

Breen said the city acknowledged as far back as 2015 that its conflict-of-interest policies need to be modernized and it's working with the province to improve them.

