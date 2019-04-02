This cello was 'the sound of Elliston' in 1850

The cello isn't known for folk music, or Newfoundland music. But in the early N.L. settlement of Elliston, this cello was the soundtrack to people's lives. Hear the story behind this instrument in Part One of our series, "Inside the Vault".

But in the town of Elliston in 1850, the cello gave every wedding and funeral a distinct sound heard nowhere else on the island.

This summer, we asked history curator Maureen Peters to unlock the gigantic vault that houses the province's history collection at The Rooms.

Inside you'll find objects and artifacts that trace the story of everyday life in this part of the world.

Each week, Peters brings out a different treasure that connects with life in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

We're calling our series Inside the Vault.

This week's segment is a tip of the cap to the Newfoundland Folk Festival, which begins on July 7 in St. John's. You always hear lots of fiddles at Folk Fest, but back in the day, the cello was "the sound of Elliston".

Watch the video above to hear the story behind the instrument.

