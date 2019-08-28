N.L. family reflects on Belarus girl they cared for after Chornobyl disaster

On April 26, 1986, a catastrophic nuclear disaster took place near the town of Pripyat, in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (now northern Ukraine).

A chain of explosions destroyed Chornobyl's nuclear power plant and the fire blazed for 10 days while radiation was released into the atmosphere.

The number of casualties from the immediate explosion ranged from 31 to 54, but the number of people who have died from exposure to radiation is estimated to be as low as 4,000 — to as high as 93,000.

Even decades later, people are still suffering from the aftermath.

For Pam and Gary Eavis of Topsail, the tragedy also brings back memories of something else entirely: a little girl from Belarus they cared for over the course of several summers in the early 2000s.

Gary and Pam Eavis cared for a little girl from Belarus over the course of six summers in the early 2000s. (Elizabeth Whitten)

Clean water, clean air

For years, children born in the affected areas were brought to Canada through the Canadian Relief Fund for the Chernobyl Victims of Belarus, a charity founded in the early 1990s.

They arranged for children from Belarus to stay with Canadian families for a few weeks every year. The hope was that if these young children were exposed to clear water, clean air and good food, it might improve their health.

The Eavis's can still remember when they were finally told the name and age of the child they'd be caring for that first summer in 2000, an eight-year-old girl named Olga.

Everything was a new experience to her. - Gary Eavis

The couple had a daughter close in age to the girl, so they were often enrolled in the same activities, such as soccer and Girl Guides.

Olga was treated as if she were their own child, Pam Eavis said.

"She was ours, she was mine when I had her. And she was so tiny and so quiet." Olga typically stayed with them for six to eight weeks in the summer over the course of six years.

While in N.L., Olga got to experience typical summer vacations, including trips out on the Eavis's boat. One year the family took her across Canada to see the rest of the country, which stops at Canada's Wonderland and the Hockey Hall of Fame. "Everything was a new experience to her," said Gary Eavis.

The Eavis family raised funds to bring Olga to Newfoundland. (Submitted)

Pam Eavis can also remember taking Olga to a department store and at the top of the escalator was a section dedicated to Barbie dolls. "Well, you should have seen her face. It was, 'Oh my God.' And she didn't know where to look and she'd never seen anything like that before."

The other children from Belarus were also living in the St. John's area, so throughout the summer the host families arranged get-togethers.

Prior to volunteering with the Canadian Relief Fund for the Chernobyl Victims of Belarus, the Eavis family didn't have any experience with hosting children from other countries. They became involved with the charity after an acquaintance asked Gary if he could take a group of these children out on his boat.

Afterwards, the couple discussed getting involved with the organization and hosting a child.

During her time in the province, Olga learned how to play an ugly stick, a traditional percussion instrument. (Submitted)

A generous community

The couple got in touch with Sandra Petten, who was a local organizer for the charity. Gary and Pam would have to be approved, after which they had to extensively fundraise throughout the year.

As volunteers, they'd have to pay for a child to travel from Belarus to Canada and cover any other expenses during Olga's time in Canada. It would take thousands of dollars every year.

She was part of the family. - Pam Eavis

People in the community were also very generous, including a local dentist who volunteered his services for the children.

Pam Eavis said her father used to sponsor families from Portugal. "He sponsored one family in particular over here to live — and they were a big part of our lives," she said.

"I think that kind of put it in my head that, 'Gee, I'd like to do something like that someday,' and that's what lead me down that path. But people would say, 'Aren't you nervous about having a child here that's not yours?' She fit right in, didn't she, Gary? She was part of the family."

All grown up

Olga poses with members of the Eavis family during one of her visits. (Submitted) Today, Olga is a grown woman living in Belarus, and the Eavis family still keeps in touch.

Their contact has also increased since they both got Facebook and no longer have to rely on long-distance telephone calls.

The little shy girl they met all those years ago got an education and became an accountant.

Olga recently sent the Eavis's photos of her wedding.

Still, almost two decades later it can be baffling to think about sending a young child across the world to live with a family you didn't know, but it was done to help them.

Pam Eavis concluded, "It's love for the child."

