Smashed glass at St. John's coffee shop after alleged break and enter

Some staff of Element Coffee Bar and Lounge are cleaning up smashed glass after someone allegedly broke in early Saturday morning.

"Somebody threw a rock through the door," said manager Gillian Phillips.

"There doesn't seem to be much money missing ... Thankfully, we lock it away."

No one was in the store at the time of the incident.

Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived at the business after getting a call from a passerby about a break-and-enter in progress.

The K-9 unit was called in, too, in the hopes of tracking down the suspect, or suspects, if they were still in the area.

Business closed for now. Manager says it’s an extra hard hit, because they’re local <a href="https://t.co/dTgAHL8W7h">pic.twitter.com/dTgAHL8W7h</a> —@KatieBreenNL

No one was apprehended and the investigation is continuing, according to police.

Phillips said this incident is even more frustrating because they are a local business, and cleaning up the damage has forced the shop to close. However, she expects the shop to reopen sometime Saturday afternoon.

With files from Sarah Smellie and Katie Breen