Software glitch may have delayed medical results for hundreds of patients

A software error may have delayed hundreds of patients in Newfoundland and Labrador from getting timely medical results over the last year.

The provincial government revealed the error involving the electronic medical record program at a news conference on Monday morning.

"The error may have delayed physicians and other health care providers in receiving some medical results, which in turn may have delayed timely notification to patients," reads a media release.

The problem involved medical results for up to 615 patients and happened between November 2017 and November 2018.

There was a range of tests that would have been affected, including lab reports, ultrasounds, and X-ray results. But blood work was the most common procedure in which the results would have been delayed, according to Health Minister John Haggie.

Issue with province ‘a electronic medical record program detected. Some results weren’t getting through to a software that brings info to doctors’ offices. —@KatieBreenNL

"To date there have been no reports or indication of patient harm. Notification to health care providers of critical medical results was not affected by the error," according to government.

The communication breakdown was with TELUS Health's Med Access software, which takes information from the province's electronic medical record system and distributes it to doctors' offices.

The software provider has notified government that the issue has been resolved.

Timely results continued to be available for healthcare providers via paper format.

The electronic medical record is a computer-based program designed for use by physicians and other health care providers. The program is jointly governed by NLCHI, the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association (NLMA), and the Department of Health and Community Services.