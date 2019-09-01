Residents of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's nursing home evacuated after small fire

Fourteen residents of a personal care home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's were evacuated early Sunday, after a small fire was located in the building's electrical panel.

Firefighters were on scene shortly after midnight at Murphy's Personal Care Home on Dogberry Hill Road.

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Fire Department Co-chief Fred Hollett says once flames were located, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Hollett said in view of the damage to some wiring, the home's operator was advised to seek alternative accommodations for the residents, which were later organized.

The cause of the fire was undetermined when the fire department cleared the scene, Hollett said, and was left for RNC fire investigators to look into later on Sunday.

