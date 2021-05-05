PCs, NDP, Independents push for equal representation on election reform committee

Newfoundland and Labrador's opposition parties, along with Independent members in the House of Assembly, are banding together to push for changes to an all-party committee reviewing how provincial elections are run.

The province's election review and reform committee has a majority of Liberal members, but the other parties want equal representation before another election or byelection is held.

PC MHA Barry Petten says members of the parties met with Justice Minister John Hogan on Tuesday to outline their plan for a balanced committee that would help address those issues and make changes for future elections.

"This is about the public. I don't think this needs to be about the Liberals and the PCs and the NDPs and Independents," he said. "If there's wrongs that happened, we need to expose them so it never happens again."

The push for change comes after the troubled 10-week 2021 election, which was forced to shift to mail-in voting after a COVID-19 outbreak, suffered multiple delays and is now the subject of a court challenge alleging the process discriminated against some voters.

2 members from each party

An initial plan from Justice Minister John Hogan, Petten said, was to have a committee of nine — five Liberals, two PCs, an NDP and an Independent — with Hogan as chair.

Petten said they propose two representatives from each of the Liberals, PCs, NDP and Independents, plus two more from the public, with an impartial chair leading the committee.

An independent investigator would also be appointed to examine the most recent election, with a final report from the committee tabled in the House of Assembly by the end of the year

"We're trying to emphasize on the minister [that] this can't be about just a piece of legislation; this got to be broader than a piece of legislation," he said.

In the interest of transparency, of fairness, we believe this is the best way to go. - Jim Dinn

NDP MHA Jim Dinn says election reform crosses all party lines and is not meant for politicians' benefit.

"Unlike the standing committees and select committees of the House where it's important for the government to have its control in those committees to set the financial agenda and so on and so forth, here, democracy doesn't belong to any one particular party. Neither do elections," he said.

"It's important then that elections are going to benefit all people, regardless of their political belief. So in this way, in the interest of transparency, of fairness, we believe this is the best way to go."

NDP MHA Jim Dinn says democratic reform shouldn't be dominated by one party. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Dinn said they'd also like to have members of the public on the committee who have some political expertise but aren't members of one of the parties.

"Maybe someone with a political science background, maybe someone who has helped out at an election, but someone who can contribute, someone who can talk about the challenges that are facing people, that are facing the electorate, that will make elections better in the future," he said.

Committee reflects House, minister says

In an emailed statement to CBC News Tuesday, Hogan said it's important that the committee begin its work as soon as possible. The statement doesn't address the parties' proposal for equal representation.

"As a government we are committed to working with members of the House of Assembly, stakeholders and the public to update and modernize the Elections Act, 1991," reads the statement.

"The membership of the committee reflects the makeup of the House of Assembly. Once the committee gets to work it will look at ways for factual input as per the mandate."

Hogan's statement said it has not yet been confirmed which MHAs will be joining the committee.

