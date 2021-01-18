Furey says critics of parachute candidate are 'not defending democracy'

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey suggested Monday that critics of his party's Labrador parachute candidate are anti-democratic, as he stepped up to defend his Torngat Mountains candidate.

Devon Ryan has been criticized for running in a majority-Inuit, northern Labrador district that he has yet to visit, but Furey said Monday that nomination was the result of normal democratic processes, and suggested critics of the nomination are criticizing democracy itself.

"This is the democratic process, and you know, we want to give the people a chance to vote for a Liberal majority government and Mr. Ryan has stepped up, and that's part of the democratic process," he said during a visit to Labrador City.

"Anyone who says otherwise is frankly not defending democracy and that's not something that I'm willing to tolerate."

Torngat fallout

Reaction to Ryan's candidacy has been steady, and the candidate himself took exception to some Facebook comments that his opponent, incumbent Lela Evans, had engaged with on Facebook. He said Evans was encouraging "bullying" and attached an image that appeared to show she "loved" a Facebook comment calling Ryan an idiot.

It’s really unfortunate that the PC candidate wants to open a platform on social media to promote and encourage bullying against me. I will stay the high road and focus on the topics of the district. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StJohnsTelegram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StJohnsTelegram</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMNEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPolitics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPolitics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/en4oCvGTds">pic.twitter.com/en4oCvGTds</a> —@devon_ryan4

Another Liberal candidate and longtime MHA, Andrew Parsons, also weighed in, writing, "What a way for us to encourage interest in politics for young people."

Neither Parsons nor Evans replied to multiple requests from CBC News for comments. Nor did Lisa Dempster, another Liberal Labrador candidate, who tweeted that Evans was inciting hatred against Ryan.

On Monday, Furey called Ryan a "young, energetic Labradorian."

"This is democracy. I'm excited that Mr. Ryan put this name forward," he said. "[He] wants to be involved in the democratic process. I hope that no one would stifle someone's ability to run, now or in the future."

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, right, stands beside Labrador candidate Wayne Button. (Submitted by the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Furey also announced Monday that his government would create a "virtual trade desk" called InvestNL, calling foreign trade "one of the ways out of this global economic crisis."

NDP eye minimum wage

On Monday, NDP Leader Alison Coffin campaigned in St. John's, where she reiterated her party's long-standing call to raise Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage.

She said that if her party formed government it would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour — a pledge that was part of her first election campaign as leader in 2019 — by the end of 2022, .

The provincial minimum wage is currently $12.15 per hour, set to rise to at least $12.65 by the end of 2021.

"If we want a different future, we have to make different choices," she told reporters. "We can choose to increase wages so people are not living in poverty."

"It is not good enough for the government to stand by while so many people are struggling to make ends meet. Newfoundlanders and Labradorians deserve better."

NDP Leader Alison Coffin takes questions from reporters at a campaign stop in St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Coffin said the impact on small business could be offset by lowering tax rates.

From wages to hiring

While the NDP talked wages, PC Leader Ches Crosbie focused on hiring during a campaign stop on Newfoundland's west coast.

Crosbie was in Stephenville for a press conference Monday morning, and reiterated his party's pledge to institute a local benefits policy for certain infrastructure projects.

That policy would add require bidders on government infrastructure projects to explain how they would employ local workers on the job site. It would also set certain targets for how many employees should be women, Indigenous people and trades apprentices.

"If our taxpayers are funding government projects, shouldn't our taxpayers be guaranteed the jobs that go with those projects?" Crosbie asked Monday.

"Even now, we've heard reports of out-of-province workers on the job at construction sites and projects across Newfoundland and Labrador."

According to Crosbie, workers from outside the province are employed in the construction of the new Corner Brook hospital, and the long-term care homes in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor.

