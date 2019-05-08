Beothuk statue promise 'overdue' for Indigenous leader

A campaign promise to create a statue honouring the Beothuk is receiving a thumbs up from an Indigenous leader in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sagamaw Mi'sel Joe, head of the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River, said Tuesday that further public recognition of the Beothuk is long overdue — noting that it's been almost 200 years since Shanawdithit died in St. John's.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey had pledged earlier Tuesday that if he returns to the premier's office, he will have the provincial government build a statue to commemorate the Beothuk in the province. He said it was part of his agenda to advance reconciliation.

"I think it's long overdue, and I'm glad they are doing it," Joe said from the Great Hall in Miawpukek. "As a matter of fact, the sketch of the statue that I want came from here. A young woman here...she drew it up for me."

In 2015, Joe began an effort that eventually saw the remains of Nonosabasut and Demasduit repatriated from a Scottish museum.

Sagamaw Mi'sel Joe is the chief of the Miawpukek First Nation on Conne River. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"It's about time that we recognize those people," Joe said. "Two hundred years and nothing's been done, really."

Welcome back to the Election Notebook, your regular political tracker of campaign promises and pledges in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's the latest:

Liberals in Labrador

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey finished a trip to Labrador Tuesday, where he highlighted his party's pledges on Indigenous issues.

Alongside his statue pledge, he told reporters that his Liberal government had made progress on launching an inquiry into the treatment and handling of Innu children taken from their families.

He said his government had reached an agreement with the Innu Nation on who the commissioners on the inquiry should be, and those picks would be announced in the coming weeks.

He also said he would work with Indigenous governments and groups to find solutions to a homelessness issue in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

He said those solutions would be as complicated as the causes themselves.

"I think we all recognize that the road to reconciliation is long, it can bumpy and there can be many turns along it, but someone has to take that first step," he said.

"I want to take that first step collectively with them, together, so we can begin reconciling some of the history that has occurred."

NLMA gets traction

Meanwhile, PC Leader Ches Crosbie campaigned on the west coast of Newfoundland, makings stops in Corner Brook and Pasadena.

At a news conference in the afternoon, he responded to a challenge set by the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association to create a plan that would see 75 per cent of the province's family medicine graduates stay inside Newfoundland and Labrador.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie poses for a photo in Corner Brook. (Ches Crosbie/Facebook)

Crosbie said the NLMA letter and accompanying news conference contained a "stunning indictment" of Newfoundland and Labrador's health care system.

NLMA president Dr. Lynette Powell said 90,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador do not have a family physician.

"She knows what she's talking about," Crosbie said. "The doctors she represents know what they are talking about. Our province's doctors are speaking out and we must listen.

"When our doctors say something is critical, urgent action is needed."

The PCs pledged to create a retention strategy that would include tax and reimbursment incentives for doctors who choose to practice in rural areas. They also promised to expand virtual care technology.

Coffin on CrossTalk

NDP Leader Alison Coffin remained in St. John's Tuesday, where she appeared on CBC Radio's CrossTalk to take questions from listeners.

Coffin talked about her party's plans to increase the minimum wage, and answered questions about climate change, food security and tax rates.

She told Josh Smee, who leads Food First NL, that her party would address hunger and food problems in the province by increasing wages and increasing local food production.

"Affordability is absolutely vital, and affordability comes in a range of ways," she said. "One of which is, lets pay people enough money so that they can afford to buy food that is nutritious for their families."

"I just came back from Labrador and folks were telling me that a wide range of food is available, however, it is hugely hugely expensive. So we need to find a way to make sure that people in remote areas, and particularly in Labrador, have access to good nutritional food, but at a reasonable price."

She told a later caller, Austin Kinsella, that the provincial government should work with Canopy Growth to refit its never-opened St. John's production facility — which had originally been built to grow cannabis — to grow food.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie and Liberal Leader Andrew Furey are also scheduled to appear on the CBC Radio program in the coming weeks. [Smee pledged he would call back to quiz other party leaders on their food plans.]

Aside from her radio appearance, Coffin and the NDP also released more information about their plans to cut small business taxes. The party first revealed that pitch on Monday, as part of their plan to increase the minimum wage.

The NDP said its plan would cut the corporate tax rate on certain small businesses by three percentage points for the first $500,000 of business profits. The party estimated that would save businesses across the province a combined $9.7-million.

What do voters make of campaign promises?

It's no secret that Newfoundland and Labrador's debt has been climbing higher and higher in recent years, which raises a question: how much stock should voters put in campaign promises that the parties are making?

There has indeed been a lot of chatter, on everything from improved cellphone service to a PET scanner for Corner Brook to more affordable medical travel to cutting the payroll tax.

The St. John's Morning Show convened a panel to look at how promises are going over with voters, in light of the gloomy fiscal reality. Co-host Krissy Holmes spoke with Raymond Critch, Courtney Clarke and Noah Jacobs.

Harassment on the trail

An increased diversity on the campaign trail this year has been celebrated: Women, for example, now make up one third of all candidates in the running for this year's provincial election.

But despite their frequency on election signs and at the door, some female candidates say they've felt singled out because of their gender while campaigning.

Here & Now reconvened its political panel to take on that issue. Gillian Pearson, who ran for the Progressive Conservatives in 2019, said what she's heard from candidates this year seems to line up with her own experiences: namely, that both overtly sexist remarks and well-meaning but belittling comments are damaging to women's participation in democracy.

What's coming up

NDP Leader Alison Coffin will stick to the St. John's-area Wednesday and will make a policy announcement.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey will stop in St. Anthony Wednesday and will speak with reporters in the morning.

