Roger Grimes says N.L. is living in debt denial, and the PET scanner case is a prime example

A former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says the all-party consensus on a new PET scanner for Corner Brook is a prime example of illogical and unrealistic promises that are clouding the province's political culture.

Roger Grimes, who served two years as premier and several in cabinet beforehand, says politicians — and voters — aren't facing the facts about Newfoundland and Labrador's financial situation, and are choosing to replace tough conversations with pleasant, dream-like promises.

"A classic example… You've got three parties falling over themselves to try to make sure that everybody understands they're going to put a PET scanner in Corner Brook," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"Now, there is no way in the world that any logical discussion of that issue, surrounded by the economic reality of today, would ever justify anybody saying yes."

Grimes is referring to a Liberal campaign promise from seven years ago to build a PET scanner in Corner Brook. There is one machine in the province, in St. John's, and Health Minister John Haggie has said a PET scanner is needed for a population of about two million people — implying that N.L. has enough capacity already. That hasn't stopped the Liberals from promising a $2-million payment toward the machine.

Grimes linked the issue to broader issues of living within one's means.

"I understand you'd like to have it. I'd like to have a Cadillac, too, but I'm driving a Volkswagen and I'm still getting around," he added.

Grimes also had a lot to say about financial crises — the one we're in right now, as well as the dramatic budget of 1991, when the Liberal government of then premier Clyde Wells cut programs and raised fees and taxes.

You can listen to the conversation between Grimes, a cabinet minister in the Wells government, and On The Go's Ted Blades by clicking the player below.

Crosbie hits CrossTalk

It was PC Leader Ches Crosbie's turn to field questions on CBC Radio's CrossTalk on Tuesday — and he faced some tough ones right away from child psychologist Dr. Janine Hubbard. (The NDP's Allison Coffin was on the show last week; click here if you missed it.)

Hubbard, a regular commentator on mental health issues, asked Crosbie for specifics on how his party would deal with an increasing mental health caseload in Newfoundland and Labrador. She added that the province's existing same-day walk-in mental health service is "not the same as therapy."

"Unfortunately, what I've heard is a lot of criticism of what has happened in the past, but I haven't heard a concrete plan about what would the Conservatives do to address the mental health needs going forward," she said.

The two disagreed over the structure of government services, with Hubbard suggesting the provincial government should create a stand-alone department for mental health.

"Mental health is part of health, but it's also part of every single government department. It's pervasive within society," she said. "Rather than creating a silo, the idea of addressing it head on and specifically targeting funds towards it would actually help integrate it within all the government portfolios."

"Mental health absolutely has to be at the centre of everything. I have to tell you, though, I don't go with the suggestion," Crosbie replied. "The problem is that would separate out mental health into a silo of its own, and mental health has to be seen holistically."

Crosbie took his approach one step further, telling Hubbard that his plan to establish health-care teams in the province would expand access to psychologists and therapy for many people in the province.

You can listen to their exchange, and the rest of the CrossTalk appearance, in the player below.

All in the family

Meanwhile, at the precise moment Crosbie was answering another question on CrossTalk — Sue Rose asked about violence in schools and student retention — Crosbie's Twitter account posted a video.

Turns out the PC campaign team took control of his Twitter profile to send a new out a new, tongue-in-cheek ad.

I’m not your typical smooth talking politician.<br><br>And I love my family. Despite whatever flaws I have, I want to ensure that the future here is bright for my loved ones and yours. <br><br>Thanks, Rachel and Olivia. I love you both. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BringBackJobs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BringBackJobs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGetToWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGetToWork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PCNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindsorLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindsorLake</a> <a href="https://t.co/m7kGmSXpGz">pic.twitter.com/m7kGmSXpGz</a> —@ChesCrosbie

The video features Crosbie at home, but his mind still very much on everything from equalization to the vaccine rollout, while his patient daughters listen before pleading to voters to elect their dad.

Funny, huh? And … familiar, at least to some folks, who found it oddly similar to a 2016 video that a Texas politician named Gerald Daugherty made, featuring family members who hear every. single. word of his thoughts on, well, everything.

Turns out it wasn't a coincidence at all. About 90 minutes later, Ches Crosbie's account posted a note thanking Daugherty for "the inspiration" for the video.

What's coming up

Tomorrow will start with stormy weather and end with … well, we don't know how stormy things are going to be at the televised leaders' debate.

CBC and our friends at NTV are carrying the debate live, starting at 7 p.m. NT, 6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

You can watch it on TV, here on our website and on our YouTube channel. We'll have a version available afterward in case you can't watch it live (or, admit it, you're a total political nerd, and you want to nitpick the fine details later).

Before we go, we wanted you to see a panel discussion on Here & Now about why debates matter (there are three this week) and what big ideas the panellists would like to see. Peter Cowan convened a regular election panel of political watchers: Hasan Hai, Gillian Pearson and Caitlin Urquhart. Here's their discussion:

