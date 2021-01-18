Public sector cuts? There are other problems, says N.L. labour president

Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest number of public sector workers per 1,000 people among the Atlantic provinces, according to an Atlantic Institute for Market Studies report from 2019.

But those numbers don't necessarily mean the province is shoveling out more money for that sector.

Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, said, in fact, wages for public sector employees in this province are among the lowest in Atlantic Canada.

As the election rolls on, many are still concerned about how government will claw its way back into the black as it stares down a massive financial crisis.

On Friday, PC Leader Ches Crosbie said he's the man for the job in pressing Ottawa for financial help, and while that may get Newfoundland and Labrador back on its feet, he said it's only one piece to the puzzle.

More problems than public sector: Shortall

Nobody — other than the province's economic recovery team — knows for sure what kind of recommendations are coming in the report from Dame Moya Greene and her team, but some believe, including Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin, there may be cuts coming to the province's public sector in order to stop the financial bleeding.

For every 1,000 people, Newfoundland and Labrador has 109 public sector workers. Nova Scotia has 99, Prince Edward Island has 95 and New Brunswick has 85.

Shortall said cutting back on the public sector is not the right move.

"The money that we spend on public services, to provide those services to all the people who need them right across our province, we don't spend any more or any less than the average in Canada as a percentage of our overall spending," Shortall told CBC News.

"Those public sector workers provide those services that people need. Perhaps if we diversified our economy, we dealt with the issue of high unemployment and under employment, if we dealt with the low wages — 50,000 people in this province make less than $15 an hour which is a poverty wage, the majority of them are women — if you look at all those issues there's a big proportion."

Members of the economic recovery team are sworn to secrecy, having signed a non-disclosure agreement with the province ahead of getting to work. Opposition parties have been vocal about the release of the Greene Report ahead of the election call, wanting the people of the province to base their voting decisions on what kind of future Premier Andrew Furey has in store if he so chooses to go with the recovery team's recommendations.

Shortall was a part of that team, but stepped down earlier this month, citing concerns over lack of collaboration or transparency.

Furey assures the report has yet to be written, with the first installation due by the end of February and the final report to be completed by April 30.

Still, Shortall said there are more problems outside of the public sector that should be addressed in order to put the province back on track.

"It's not just about the public sector and their wages. When you look at their wages in the public sector, we've done a comparison with the Atlantic region and the rest of Canada, we're among the lowest. Not among the highest," she said.

"How about then, we talk about a more holistic approach to resolving the economic crisis that involves getting people back to work, improving the public services here, investing in that infrastructure ... Why don't we put some increases to the minimum wage, for example, to put more money in people's pockets so that our young workers are not leaving the province, and look at a real job strategy down the road that will help us in all these new tech jobs and new jobs in the private sector jobs that we are talking about that are really important."

Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest number of public sector workers per 1,000 population in Atlantic Canada. (CBC)

In other news...

The PCs are looking to secure votes from rotational workers, who over the last year have lived disrupted lives in comparison to those who can and have been working from home.

In a media release on Saturday, Chris Tibbs, PC candidate for Grand Falls-Windsor – Buchans, said a short election call in the middle of winter "disenfranchises rotational workers," and accused Furey of making things difficult — given the short election period — for workers to send in special ballots.

"I encourage everyone to use their voice in the democratic process. This election is the most consequential in Newfoundland and Labrador's history and I encourage everyone to vote early, if they can, to ensure their vote is counted," said Tibbs in the media release.

Elsewhere, the PC leader himself was back on the campaign trail in the province's capital, visiting the St. John's Farmers' Market, which wasn't too happy with visits from the Liberals and NDP last week, saying it's a venue that remains unpartisan.

Crosbie told reporters he wasn't there on official business on Saturday, instead "circulating around and talking to some of the vendors," which, he added, he does on most Saturdays. Crosbie also said he checked with the venue ahead of his arrival.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin was also back campaigning in St. John's, canvassing with candidates in the area. The NDP also confirmed its final list of candidates for the Feb. 13 election day which remains at 33, a massive boost as compared to its slate in the 2019 general election which ran only 14.

Coffin told CBC News she's a little disappointed by not reaching the full list of 40, "but, again, we are in the middle of a pandemic, we've had a snap election and we've had a major snowstorm."

"So it's certainly been an impediment to recruiting candidates," she said.

Young and old

Furey was campaigning in the Burin area on Saturday, and wasn't made available virtually to CBC for questions.

The party did, however, send a media release with its intentions to "address the gap" between young people and older adults, which the party says is attributed to family mobility, single-family homes and an increase in seniors living in assisted living and long-term care homes.

The media release said the Liberals are planning "intergenerational programs to increase interaction between young and older Newfoundlanders and Labradorians for their mutual benefit."

Liberal candidate Tom Osborne, campaigning in Waterford Valley, was available for comment.

"Any time you put youth with our seniors you see a skip in the step of our seniors, and youth always can learn from our seniors," he said. "So it's a win-win."

According to the media release, programs will be funded through the Seniors Social Inclusion Initiative and by partnering with care providers, community groups and educational institutions.

Where are they headed?

On Sunday, Furey will take a day of rest.

Coffin will continue to canvass St. John's on Sunday, this time spending face-to-face time with constituents in her own district of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi.

Crosbie will be at Coleman's on Newfoundland Drive in St. John's before moving to Sobey's on Topsail Road in the early afternoon. He will then make his way through Windsor Lake.

