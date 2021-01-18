4th former Liberal emerges as Independent candidate in 2021 campaign

We're now a week into campaign coverage, with promises, jabs and concerns about candidates punctuating the first seven days on the campaign trail.

Candidate Neil King is looking to return to the House of Assembly this winter, but this time as an independent, instead of a Liberal. King is now among five independents running in the election.

The Liberals have evened up with the provincial Tories in running a full slate of candidates at 40 apiece, while the NDP lost one candidate but added several more, to bring its slate to 33. The NL Alliance are down to five, after party leader Graydon Pelley ended his campaign following emergency surgery on Sunday.

This is the latest edition of the Election Notebook, a regular feature of happenings from along the campaign trail leading up to Feb. 13.

Here's the latest:

A new independent

Neil King — campaigning in the district of Bonavista — is adding his name to the ballot as an Independent this time around after being elected under the Liberal banner in 2015 before losing his re-election bid to PC Craig Pardy in 2019 by just 45 votes.

King said he wanted to run again as a Liberal but the party rejected his candidacy because of comments he made on Facebook in August 2019. King appealed the party's ruling, but the decision stood.

"It was a very derogatory post, and I've owned up to it. It was a family issue that stemmed back some time," King told CBC News on Friday. "I immediately took down the post, made a public acknowledgement of my mistake and apology, and I've moved forward from there. I was at a pretty dark place in my life with anxiety and depression."

King said in early 2020 he was diagnosed with chronic anxiety, with depression and panic attacks resulting from his service with the Canadian military in Afghanistan in 2009-10.

Neil King is seeking election in the district of Bonavista, this time as an Independent, not as a Liberal. (CBC)

He says he's on a mental health rehabilitation program, and feels happy, healthy and ready to move on with his life.

"[I'm] certainly not proud of the comment that I posted, but certainly I've moved on from that," King said.

"There's no excuse for the post that I wrote. I've taken steps to improve my mental health so that the anxiety and angry moments don't happen, and that's things I've worked on with my psychologist."

King is the fourth former Liberal running as an Independent this winter, joining Paul Lane, Eddie Joyce and Perry Trimper.

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, the Liberal Party's campaign committee co-chairs said King's candidacy had been denied upon the recommendation of its "green light" committee — used for vetting potential candidates to ensure they share "Liberal values" and that a "potential candidacy is in the political best interests of the party and ultimately the best interests of the province."

"As Mr. King has stated publicly, his candidacy has been denied upon the recommendation of the green light committee and as upheld by the appeals committee," the statement said.

"Out of respect for the privacy of various individuals, and the confidential nature of the green light process, it would be inappropriate for the party to get into specific details of Mr. King's significant lapses in judgment at this time."

PCs demand a fair deal with Ottawa

PC Leader Ches Crosbie was in Clarenville on Friday, with candidates Lloyd Parrott and Craig Pardy, knocking on doors around the community to drum up support for the cause and to deliver the message of his plans to cut a deal with Ottawa if he becomes premier.

Crosbie has a list of demands he wants from the feds, including an equity stake in Muskrat Falls, a renegotiation of the equalization formula and joint management of the province's fishery.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie delivers a policy promise at candidate Lloyd Parrott's headquarters in Clarenville on Thursday morning. (PC Party of Newfoundland and Labrador/Facebook)

"Ottawa is not the only hope, but it's obviously a very, very critical piece in what has to happen to get this province back on its feet," Crosbie told the CBC's Terry Roberts shortly after his campaign speech.

"If we're to become prosperous again, and become a 'have' province again and know that sense of pride again, then we're going to need help from Ottawa."

Crosbie was expected to return to St. John's on Friday to campaign in his own district of Windsor Lake.

NDP beefs up

NDP Leader Alison Coffin remained on the trail in Labrador West on Friday and was expected to return to St. John's later in the day.

Coffin met with candidate Amy Norman, now officially nominated for the district of Lake Melville.

The party now has 33 candidates, after a handful more were added to the growing list this week.

On Friday the NDP added candidates in Burin-Grand Bank, Ferryland, Harbour Grace-Port de Grave, Mount Pearl North and Placentia West-Bellevue.

In Labrador West, <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanLabCity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanLabCity</a> and I announced the NDP's commitment to easier, more affordable access to MTAP. We also met with the USW in the area and got to do some canvassing! Excited to be back in St. John's later today & canvassing with our NDP candidates there tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/jgOrpdqr8t">pic.twitter.com/jgOrpdqr8t</a> —@AlisonCoffinNDP

Liberals promise expanded cell coverage for rural N.L.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey was in Marystown for an in-person campaign event on Friday. Shortly before 1 p.m. the party issued a media release of promises to expand cellphone service in rural parts of the province.

The party said the issue has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift to working from and learning from home.

With spotty internet connectivity and cellphone reception in rural communities, parents are worried that if schools return to online learning, their kids will suffer as a result.

The party is working through the second phase of its commitment, expanding LTE broadband wireless technology to several rural communities: Bay de Verde, Burin, Burlington, Conche, Cow Head, Cox's Cove, Forteau, Hampden, McIvers, Trout River and Winterton. Phase 3 promises to provide cellular coverage to more communities, which were not identified in the press release.

Cell and internet services are key for economic prosperity, social development, and being competitive on a global scale. A Furey government will continue leveraging investments with industry and community partners to expand coverage through rural Newfoundland and Labrador. <a href="https://t.co/z72mHZZxIZ">pic.twitter.com/z72mHZZxIZ</a> —@FureyAndrew

CBC told Andrew Furey's campaign it would not be sending a reporter to Friday's event. When asked if Furey would be available for a short, virtual interview after the event, his campaign said no.

Pelley out

NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley has pulled out of the race after needing emergency surgery on Sunday.

The party initially hoped Pelley would recover in time to continue his campaign, but on Friday he decided to bow out.

Please continue to remember Graydon in your thoughts.<br><br>*RELEASE*<br>NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley Suspends 2021 Campaign in Humber-Gros Morne Permanently<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/AdGmjWdjCj">pic.twitter.com/AdGmjWdjCj</a> —@alliance_nl

"This was an extremely difficult decision, and one I put a great deal of thought into over the past days," he said in a media release.

Pelley will remain on board as the party's leader.

Who is where this weekend?

Here's where party leaders are popping up this weekend:

Coffin will be back in St. John's to canvass districts with NDP candidates in the area.

Furey will be in Burin on Saturday morning with district candidate Paul Pike and is expected to speak to reporters.

Crosbie will be back in St. John's, starting at Tim Hortons locations before moving on to the St. John's Farmers' Market with a herd of candidates in tow. He will spend the afternoon campaigning in his own district of Windsor Lake.

