Ford Mitchelmore is a 5-time loser. But this Independent candidate keeps coming back

Ford Mitchelmore is desperate to become a politician, but before that he used to be a strongman, pushing himself to lift heavier and heavier weights.

He used to be one of the most accomplished lifters in Atlantic Canada, something that doesn't happen without some natural ability, and a lot of tenacity and stubbornness.

It's those traits that drove Mitchelmore, with his body broken due to a lifting accident, to take on Premier Brian Tobin in the 1999 provincial election.

Tobin was a political powerhouse for the Liberals, seeking his second majority government government, and the Progressive Conservatives couldn't find a candidate to challenge him in what was then known as the district of The Straits-White Bay North.

This campaign flyer is from the 1999 provincial election, and marked Mitchelmore's entry into the provincial political scene. He went up against a political heavyweight — former premier Brian Tobin — in what was then The Straits-White Bay North, and earned roughly one-quarter of the votes. (Submitted by Ford Mitchelmore.)

So Mitchelmore stepped in, and surprisingly received more than 1,000 votes, or nearly one-quarter of the ballots.

The following year, Tobin left provincial politics and returned to federal politics.

Mitchelmore wonders if he played a role in that decision.

"Maybe he felt he lost too many votes to a no-name," Mitchelmore says with a chuckle while speaking by telephone from his home in Green Island Cove, a map dot of a town on on the Northern Peninsula, where he lives with his elderly parents, Stewart and Pearl.

A long-shot candidate

More than two decades later, Mitchelmore's name continues to show up on election ballots, despite his meagre results.

After 1999, he ran as an Independent in a 2001 byelection, and again in the 2003 general election.

He took a break from politics because of work commitments, but returned as a candidate in the 2015 and 2019 provincial elections.

He's now one of four candidates in the hunt to represent the people of St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows, with election day scheduled for Feb. 13.

He's in tough against Liberal Krista Lynn Howell, the mayor of St. Anthony, who is looking to fill the seat vacated by longtime MHA Christopher Mitchelmore, who is not seeking re-election. The PC candidate is Roddickton-Bide Arm Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald, while the NDP candidate is John McClusky.

This photo shows a muscular Mitchelmore lifting at age 16. He eventually became one of the strongest powerlifters in Atlantic Canada, but a training accident in January 1994 seriously injured his spine, leaving him paraplegic. (Submitted by Ford Mitchelmore)

It will be Mitchelmore's sixth time as a candidate.

"That don't faze me," he says of his election losses.

To put it bluntly, Mitchelmore, 55, is a long shot.

Fighting for better health care

He received just 170 of the nearly 5,700 votes cast in the 2019 provincial election

In fact, if you add up his vote totals from his five past campaigns, he still would not have had enough votes to win in 2019.

For most people, that would be enough. Message received.

But not for Ford Mitchelmore.

"That's a lot of people to put their trust in me," he says of the people who voted for him in the last election.

So what drives him?

He's an advocate for better health-care services, and believes his voice would get more attention if he were an MHA.

"One of those days, if I get in there, I might get a chance to fight for people with disabilities," he says.

Mitchelmore has plenty of experience with the health system.

At age 28, an attempt at deadlifting 600 pounds changed his life forever. He says it felt like someone had squished a tomato on his back as his spine splintered.

That's how he became what he calls a partial paraplegic.

But after 150 days in hospital, he carried on.

He struggled back into a fishing boat a few days after he returned home, and went to school a few weeks later to study graphic design. He also did courses in accounting and marketing.

He still fishes each summer, has worked at a bank, as a dump attendant, operated his own business, and last summer worked as a park ranger in Pinware, Labrador.

He has experience with regional economic development, and has advocated for the rights of fishery workers.

A low-key campaign

As for this latest campaign, he's keeping it simple. He has his own printing equipment, so he'll produce his own posters with the slogan "Feel Ignored? Vote Ford," and plaster them throughout the district. He'll plant a few signs into the snow at high-traffic areas, and promote himself and his beliefs on Facebook.

Because of the pandemic, he's not planning a door-knocking campaign.

He says any amount of votes would bring a smile to his face, but would love to repeat his success from the 1999 election.

"When you take that many votes from someone like Brian Tobin, the only way it could have been better is if I would have won," he says.

