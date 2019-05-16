Polls now open for 2019 N.L. election
Voters are now deciding whether to return Liberals to power
Voters across Newfoundland and Labrador are now heading to the polls to choose the next provincial government, and whether or not Dwight Ball will get a second term as premier.
On the island polls opened at 8 a.m NT and will stay open until 8 p.m. NT
In Labrador, polls opened at 7:30 a..m AT and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. AT.
Those looking to unseat Ball include the Progressive Conservatives under leader Ches Crosbie, who entered provincial politics just over a year ago.
New Democrat Alison Coffin, who won her party's leadership uncontested in March, and NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley, who formed his party just a month before the election was called, are also on the ballot for their first elections.
There are a number of districts where the races will be interesting to watch, including two popular independents — and former Liberals — running as incumbents.
Back in the November 2015 election, the total number of votes cast was 200,834 with a voter turnout of 55.3 per cent.
Elections Newfoundland and Labrador will open polling stations at 8 a.m. NT, giving people 12 hours to mark their ballots.
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador will have live coverage on all platforms tonight.
Here & Now starts at 6 p.m. NT on TV, on CBCNews.ca and YouTube, and will continue into the evening with extended, live election coverage. The election special will also be on radio.
Online streaming on Facebook will start at 7 p.m. NT.
