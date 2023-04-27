N.L.'s 2021 election challenge is finally going to trial — in 2024

Former Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk is shown outside of his office in St. John's, Thursday, February 18, 2021. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador's political parties will be gearing up for the next general election just as a trial is getting underway in St. John's next year to challenge the legality of the last election.

Whymarrh Whitby is hoping he'll get a chance to vote this time around.

The St. John's resident tried his best in 2021 but couldn't get a ballot to cast his vote. The belief of his co-plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit is that he was far from alone.

Whitby, along with former MHAs Alison Coffin and Jim Lester — who both lost their seats in 2021 — sued Elections N.L. in April 2021.

On Wednesday, a trial was finally scheduled for February 19 to March 1, 2024.

"It's hard to have the same emotions for three years but it's a thing that I feel very strongly about and it's something I've spent a lot of time and energy thinking about," Whitby told Radio-Canada in an interview on Thursday.

"Is it still worth it? I think so. At the end of the day, yeah, even if nothing material comes out of it, I think it's important to have some accountability for what happened. I think even just having public information about what happened is important."

Whymarrh Whitby described successfully signing up for a special ballot on Feb. 13, 2021. He alleges that he did not receive a voting kit by the deadline, despite two calls to the elections agency. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

A COVID-19 outbreak struck the province in February, 2021 in the midst of the election campaign. Public Health made the call to bring back stronger public health restrictions the night before polling day. To make matters worse, poll workers quit in droves and in-person voting was cancelled provincewide when it became clear Elections N.L. no longer had enough staff to run polling stations.

Over the next six weeks the deadline to vote by mail was extended three times and candidates scrambled to help voters request, receive and return special ballots in time to be counted. In the end, voter turnout dropped to a historic low of 48.24 per cent.

Whitby was planning to vote in person but that plan went out in the window when in-person voting was cancelled. He requested a ballot online but when weeks went by and it didn't show up, he placed two calls to Elections N.L.

A special ballot envelope containing a mail-in ballot option for Elections Newfoundland and Labrador. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

While there were stories about Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk hand-delivering ballots to candidates like Ches Crosbie and Siobhan Coady, Whitby said regular people like him never got theirs at all.

"My personal goal is to hold people accountable for what happened to myself and people like myself. People who weren't able to vote, even though in my case, I tried pretty damn hard," Whitby said.

"There were decisions made that disenfranchised people like me and if we can prevent those going forward then I think that would be great."

Coffin still has hope for byelection

Based on hearing from people like Whitby, Alison Coffin asked the court to vacate the results of the election in her district.

She was the leader of the provincial NDP heading into the election but lost her seat in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi by 53 votes. She has since been succeeded by Jim Dinn as party leader.

Coffin said she hasn't spoken to the party lately about future plans but still has hope that the results will be vacated after the trial and a judge will order byelection. Factoring in the trial dates, plus time for the judge to render a decision and any potential appeals, a byelection could be close to the general election.

Alison Coffin was the leader of the provincial NDP heading into the election, but lost her seat to Liberal candidate John Abbott. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

If it doesn't work out for her, Coffin said she'll be fine as long as Whitby's concerns are addressed.

"He's so dedicated to this cause and so committed to the principle of democratic fairness," she said. "He really is what this court case represents. This is not about Alison Coffin losing the election by a couple of votes. This is about the foundations of democracy in Newfoundland and Labrador have been called into question."

Lester, who was the PC member for Mount Pearl North from 2017 to 2021, lost his seat to Liberal candidate Lucy Stoyles by 109 votes. He's asking the courts to examine whether the campaign process was "in line with what's constitutionally and legally accepted" under the province's Elections Act.

Lester and Coffin both feel Elections N.L. took steps outside the legislation, but were hesitant to get into detail on Thursday.

"This is an action that will hopefully stop this kind of chaos from happening again," Lester said.

Coffin said the discovery process resulted in more than 200,000 records being handed over, some of which she says will support her claim that a significant number of people were denied the right to vote, while others were given ballots when they shouldn't have received them.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador