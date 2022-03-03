This photographer's first solo exhibition at The Rooms showcases Rigolet elders in new light

What started off as an exercise to sharpen his portrait-taking skills has become Eldred Allen's first solo exhibit at The Rooms.

Resemblance features 30 photographs of elders from Allen's hometown, Rigolet.

Allen will join CBC N.L. for a special live conversation at the provincial art gallery at 8 p.m. NT on Thursday. The public can watch live and ask Allen questions on the CBC N.L. Facebook page.

Get an early glimpse of Allen's evolving project by watching the video in the player above.

