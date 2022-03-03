Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

This photographer's first solo exhibition at The Rooms showcases Rigolet elders in new light

What started off as an exercise to sharpen his portrait-taking skills has become Eldred Allen’s first solo exhibit at The Rooms. 

Eldred Allen hopes to photograph every elder in his hometown

CBC News ·

Rigolet elders shine at The Rooms

6 days ago
Duration 2:42
Eldred Allen hopes to capture a portrait of every elder in Rigolet. He has a growing number of photographs, 30 of which are currently on display at the Rooms as part of his first solo exhibition, Resemblance. Learn the meaning behind that title and a little more about the project in the video above. 2:42

What started off as an exercise to sharpen his portrait-taking skills has become Eldred Allen's first solo exhibit at The Rooms. 

Resemblance features 30 photographs of elders from Allen's hometown, Rigolet.

Allen will join CBC N.L. for a special live conversation at the provincial art gallery at 8 p.m. NT on Thursday. The public can watch live and ask Allen questions on the CBC N.L. Facebook page.

Get an early glimpse of Allen's evolving project by watching the video in the player above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now