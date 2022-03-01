Photographer Eldred Allen takes your questions, live from The Rooms on Thursday

Photographer Eldred Allen is pictured at right, with four of his portraits of Inuit elders in his home of Rigolet. (Submitted by Eldred Allen)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is partnering with The Rooms for a conversation with Labrador photographer Eldred Allen on his first solo exhibit at The Rooms.

Thursday at 8 p.m. NT

Allen is a photographer from Rigolet who has garnered attention for his expansive scenes of landscape and wildlife in his community. His composition and colouring elevates everyday subject matter to the extraordinary.

Allen's exhibit Resemblance features 30 black and white photographs of Rigolet elders. The compassionate, elegant images reveal the photographer's respect for each subject and his belief in the importance of recording their presence.

"The elders in the town are the important people. They are the foundations of the families. But life is so fragile, so uncertain," says Allen. "This project shares the elders with people who might not be able to see them every day, but it's also captured them in a way that they aren't used to seeing themselves."

Allen will also speak about his second exhibit at The Rooms, called Disappearing Ice, which opens Saturday. Disappearing Ice explores the environmental emergency of climate change and how the Labrador Inuit, along with many partners, are working to mitigate the impacts of disappearing sea ice along the coast.

This is Allen's aerial drone photo of disappearing sea ice along the coast of Labrador. (Submitted by Eldred Allen)



Allen will be hosting an artist's talk on Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. and a portrait photography workshop on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is required for both of these events. Click the links for details.

