Elderly woman dies in truck rollover on Trans-Canada Highway

An elderly woman is dead after the pickup truck she was a passenger in drove off the Trans-Canada Highway near Brigus Junction on Tuesday.

Police say the truck left the highway around noon and rolled over.�

Emergency crews responded to the crash site, and the woman, another passenger and the driver were all taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, where the woman died.

Police say the roads were wet when the rollover happened.

The RCMP is still investigating the crash.