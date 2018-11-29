Mugger who targeted elderly woman thwarted by witnesses in Grand Falls-Windsor

The RCMP are looking for a young woman who they say mugged an elderly woman in the parking lot of a bank in Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were called to a robbery in the CIBC parking lot around 3 p.m.

An elderly woman reported having her purse stolen by a younger woman as she was walking from her vehicle towards the bank.

Two bystanders chased down the suspect, who ultimately dropped the woman's purse.

No one was hurt but the young woman did run away from the two bystanders.

The suspect is described as being in her early 20s, five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds with dark hair.