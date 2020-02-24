This N.L. supergroup just found its newest member — at a crosswalk

Wilf Hunt, left, is a crossing guard who works outside Roncalli Elementary in St. John's. Larry Foley, right, met Hunt while he was dropping his kids off at the school. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

A crossing guard at a St. John's elementary school will join a popular local band on stage at the Arts & Culture Centre this week.

Wilf Hunt, who helps students cross the road outside Roncalli Elementary, got to know a member of the 8 Track Favourites while he was on the job. Now, the friendship has turned musical.

"He's a great crossing guard, and he's our superhero up here, looking out for our kids," said musician Larry Foley, who befriended Hunt while dropping his kids off at the school.

When Hunt told Foley that he was a veteran accordion player, the two met at Foley's home to play together. Hunt was then invited to join the band at an upcoming country tribute concert in St. John's.

Hunt says he was a little nervous at first.

"Well, gee, I was scared, man. But last night, I was with all the gang, and they really welcomed me in there," he said.

"So I feel a lot better about it now."

Keeping the community safe

Foley said Hunt caught his attention with the passion he had for his work.

"[He's] a legend up here with or without the accordion."

Not only does Hunt know all the students' names, said Foley, but he goes out of his way to make the community better.

"The beginning of the school year, every year, he gives every kid a pencil with a little ribbon on it — every kid in the school. So he's already a rock star up here, big time," he said.

Conversation between the two recently turned to music.

"He realized I was a musician, and he says, 'Well, I plays the accordion, you know.' I said go on."

Foley said he had a great time when the two played together the first time.

I don't think we'll be able to afford him next year, so we're getting him now while we can. - Larry Foley

"He was so fluid. I looked at my wife, I said, 'We've got to invite Wilf to the show.'"

Hunt is looking forward to being the band's special guest at Wednesday night's show.

"I'm with the big guys," he said — but Foley doesn't see it that way.

"That's what he thinks. I think it's the other way around; I think the honour is ours."

Avondale Music, 8 Track Favourites' record label, describes the band as a supergroup composed of "some of the finest musicians in Newfoundland today."

The group features two members of the Punters, Foley and Patrick Moran; Chris Ledrew of Brothers in Stereo; guitarist and producer Sandy Morris; Wayne Hynes; and George Morgan.

Hunt said he began playing the accordion when he was six, and has been playing at the Roy Babstock Beaches Accordion Festival in Eastport for a decade.

"I don't know any notes," he said. "I don't know from B to C, or G, on accordion — but I just play."

Foley said Hunt is underselling himself.

"Sky's the limit after Wednesday night. I don't think we'll be able to afford him next year, so we're getting him now while we can."

