Thousands attend Eid al-Fitr celebrations in St. John's

Muslims from all backgrounds came together on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr — the end of Ramadan — holding prayers and celebrations at the Techniplex in St. John's.

Hundreds of people piled into the facility in the early hours, many wearing the traditional clothing of their distinct cultures. The mix of colours represents the best part of Eid al-Fitr for organizer Haseen Khan, of the Masjid al-Noor mosque in St. John's.

"It demonstrates unity in action," he said, looking around the room. "It brings Muslims all over the world together, because they carry out the same type of rituals, the same type of good deeds, at the same time in the same manner. This is amazing."

He remembers a time in the late 1990s when it was hard to get 50 people together in St. John's to celebrate Eid. Now the Muslim population has grown to over 5,500 people in the province, many with backgrounds from all parts of the Arab world.

More than 2,000 people came through the Techniplex in St. John's on Friday morning to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (Mike Rossiter/CBC)

Khan was expecting more than 2,000 people to come through the doors on Friday morning.

For those who celebrate, it's day of family and connection. After the morning service, people usually go around visiting friends and family, sharing gifts and food.

It comes at the end of Ramadan — a month of fasting and renewing faith in God.

"This is a day of graduation," Khan said. "We are very happy we went through one month of training camp … a training camp of renewal of our faith, empowerment of our creator. So that's what we are celebrating, that we have rejuvenated our faith in our creator."

Suaib Ahmed was one of the men in attendance on Friday. (Mike Rossiter/CBC)

Suaib Ahmed was one of the people in attendance. He said the event was uplifting, and encouraging to see people from so many cultures coming together.

"It is very, very exciting to be a part of it. It almost feels like home, where we would do it every year. It's like a family."

