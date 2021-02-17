Eastern Health calling on 1,500 people to rebook COVID-19 tests

About 1,500 people who booked a COVID-19 test online aren't reachable, the province's largest health authority said Wednesday, imploring those who haven't heard from public health workers to rebook their swabs.

Anyone who requested an appointment at a test clinic prior to Feb. 15 who has not yet received an appointment should go online and complete another self-assessment for a testing referral, Eastern Health said.

Those needing a test can also call 811.

"There have been approximately 1,500 individuals who booking clerks have not been able to reach," the release said. Online forms have either contained incorrect phone numbers or nobody has answered the phone when clerks called several times to arrange an appointment slot.

"Anyone who completes this process again will receive a call from Eastern Health with an appointment within approximately 24 hours," the health authority said.

Newfoundland and Labrador tested a record number of people — 2,573 — on Tuesday, as more temporary clinics pop up across the province.

