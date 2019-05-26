Newfoundland-branded cards bring slice of home for designer in U.S.
Alana Loveys is trying to deal herself a good hand with Eh B'y playing cards
Alana Loveys is trying to deal herself a good hand with the first venture of her young career.
A Newfoundlander living in Texas, Loveys created a new brand of playing cards that combines a classic saying with a classic pastime in her home province.
Eh B'y Newfoundland Playing Cards are shipping out to customers as fast as they can fly off the production line.
"Playing cards seemed to go hand in hand with Newfoundland for me. So I started designing them," she told CBC's Weekend AM.
Loveys graduated from Memorial University with a commerce degree last year, but didn't find any passion in the world of accounting. She started searching for graduate programs and found one in Richmond, Virginia, which specialized in brand management.
Away from home and missing it, she set a goal to create a project that could tie her back to her roots, and give her valuable experience in her new line of work.
Loveys surveyed people on her social media pages, and asked what images came to mind when they thought of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Right now it's kind of hard to keep up with the demand.- Alana Loveys
Out of those responses, she came up with 14 images to put on the numbered side of the cards. They include things like puffins, icebergs, local beers, pitcher plants, George Street and the "Welcome to Dildo" town sign.
On the back of the cards, she put a Newfoundland tartan design.
She began a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund the project, and it wasn't long until the cards started selling.
"Right now it's kind of hard to keep up with the demand," she said.
Loveys is in Texas now, doing an internship with one of the largest independent advertising agencies in the United States. She's found the cards are often a conversation starter among her coworkers and friends.
"They think it's really interesting," she said. "I love being able to share it with them because they end up asking questions about home and commenting on things and wanting to learn more. I think it's a great way to be able to share Newfoundland pride and [things] about the province."
Eh B'y Newfoundland Playing Cards are available on Etsy, and can be found through the company's social media pages.
With files from Weekend AM
