Eggs sold in N.L., N.S. recalled due to salmonella

Eggs that have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia under multiple brand names are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was prompted following test results from Hilly Acres Farm, a commercial egg production facility based in N.S.

People and businesses are asked to check their eggs against a long list of possible product codes, detailed on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website listing, for the recall.

Brands being recalled include Compliments, Great Value, Eyking Delite, Maritime Pride, Nova Eggs and No Name.

All of the eggs being recalled have code dates between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to a recall of other products.

There have been no reported illnesses related to consumption of the products.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA advised. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

