Time served for English man who threatened to kill everyone aboard flight diverted to Goose Bay

An English man responsible for diverting an American Airlines flight to Happy Valley-Goose Bay in August yelled he was going to kill everybody aboard.

Edward John Myhill, 31, of London was given two concurrent 15-day sentences that were considered served through his time in custody by the time the sentencing was handed down Aug. 22.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two of the charges that were brought against him by both the provincial and federal Crowns. Several other related charges were withdrawn.

American Airlines Flight AA87 was diverted to Goose Bay on Aug. 13. (Submitted by Marc Saucier)

According to facts read aloud in court, staff aboard the plane, which was en route from London to Chicago, told the RCMP that Myhill had become intoxicated by about three hours into the flight and began demanding drinks from the flight attendants, who stopped serving him. The RCMP said Myhill directly threatened to kill one of the flight attendants after threatening the rest of the passengers on the plane.

Myhill had to be held in restraints in his seat until the plane could land. The RCMP said he smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech and appeared to be intoxicated when they boarded the plane to arrest him. Passengers clapped as police removed Myhill from the flight, who was co-operative but staggering as he was brought off.

In initial conversations with the RCMP, Myhill denied having caused any problems, stating that it was a friend of his. While in custody, Myhill repeatedly insisted he was in Chicago for a wedding and kept asking for police to call an Uber to take him home.

