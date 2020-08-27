Opposition calls for changes to N.L. school plan following leaked report

Schools are looking for resources to keep students and staff safe in the new school year. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The House of Assembly's education critics slammed the Liberal government Friday over a leaked three-month-old report from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District that flagged potential problems with returning students to class.

NDP MHA Jim Dinn said he's been hearing a lot of anxiety from all levels — parents, teachers and students — over the coming school year.

"To find out that a plan existed four months ago, or we had the basis of a plan, and we could have been addressing these anxieties and coming up with a reasonable plan," he said.

"It's frustrating and it's definitely disappointing to find out government sat on it."

As first reported by the CBC, the school district's 47-page document suggested that under public health guidelines, a full return to classrooms might not be possible. In order to maintain physical distancing, noted the report, most classrooms would only be able to hold half the students.

It suggested a blended or hybrid model that would see students split into groups and alternate between classroom and at-home learning. But what the province ultimately went with is a three-tiered plan designed to offer a different scenario depending on the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the province.

The first scenario — the one in place for when classes resume Sept. 9 — sees students returning to classrooms with physical distancing.

NDP education critic Jim Dinn says he's been hearing a lot of anxiety from students, parents and teachers over the coming school year. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The second is a hybrid of in-class and online instruction, and the third cancelling in-school classes and shifting to almost entirely at-home instruction.

PC education critic Craig Pardy said Friday the government should have gone with option two from the beginning, at least for grades 10 to 12. If high schools adopted the blended model, he said, there would be less need for child care while students were learning at home.

"The busing situation would be looked after, the safety part of the students within the high school system," he said. "The hybrid model would make it a lot more palatable to parents, and students, even those who were concerned about returning due to underlying conditions."

PC education critic Craig Pardy says, at least for grades 10-12, the province should have looked first to a blended model of in-school and at-home instruction. (Garrett Barry/CBC )

Dinn agreed with going with the second scenario, and said the school district laid that out clearly three months ago.

"A staggered approach would allow students and staff to get used to this new normal."

