With a practically new team, St. John's Edge hope 3rd time is the charm

Steve Marcus is the head coach of the St. John's Edge. He says this years team was built around athleticism and two-way play. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The St. John's Edge are preparing to defend the Rock for a third season, but the team looks much different than its last appearance on the court.

"We decided to change up the roster a little bit and go all in," head coach Steve Marcus said. "Put our chips all in and try to win a championship this year."

Of the 15 players on the team's training camp roster, only two are returning from last season. Guard Junior Cadougan and forward Murphy Burnatowski.

Marcus said this year's squad was built addressing some of the concerns surrounding last year's team.

"We wanted to get more athletic," Marcus said. "A little bit longer on the wings, a little bit longer at our guard position. We've got guys on this roster who are interchangeable, can play multiple positions … That's what we wanted to do."

Marcus said one of the team's goals this season is to lead the NBL Canada in steals and transition offence, adding the new players can help them do that.

New faces

One of those players is guard Jesse Jones.

The Irvington, N.J., who played two years at the University of Bridgeport, is known for his play on the court, but might be better known for his nickname and social media presence.

Jesse Jones signed with the Edge in October. He might be more well known as Filayyy on Instagram. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Jones, known across social media as Filayyy, currently has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram posting basketball commentary videos. He says the nickname is inspired by filet mignon, as his dad was a chef.

"He cooked the dish back in the day," Jones said. "When he introduced me to the dish, you know, I kind of took it to a different level."

Jones said he had heard good things about St. John's before signing with the Edge.

"It's a great city. Fans love the team."

Guard Cane Broome played at the University of Cincinnati before signing with the Edge. The six-foot guard competed in two NCAA tournaments including the national tournament known as March Madness.

Cane Broome has played in two NCAA tournaments, including March Madness. He was the first new player the Edge signed in October. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Coming from Cincinnati, Broome said he wanted to play in a place where he would be welcomed, and that St. John's fits the bill.

"To have that feeling away from home, you know, coming to a new country, I wanted to be able to come somewhere where there was welcome arms," Broome said.

Broome and the rest of the team have been able to travel around the city, meet fans and get a feel for the area.

"Going to different restaurants, just meeting the Newfies," Broome said. "I'm enjoying myself so far."

Forward Tyrone Watson, who played for the Halifax Hurricanes last season, added the fans were a big reason why he chose to sign with the Edge this offseason. He refers to the crowd as a "sixth man" during games.

The Edge will play a preseason game against the Moncton Magic in St. John's this weekend. After Sunday, the training camp roster will be cut to 12 players for the upcoming season.

They begin their season on the road in Moncton on Dec. 27. The first home game is Jan. 7, when the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans come to Mile One Centre.