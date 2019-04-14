St. John's Edge back home for Game 3 of NBL finals

Super-fan Zachary shows off his St. John's Edge sign. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The National Basketball League of Canada finals continue Monday night at Mile One Centre in St. John's, but the St. John's Edge is without star player Glen (Big Baby) Davis, who injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The Edge are down in the series, after the Moncton Magic won the first two games at home.

Junior Cadougan, who suffered what the Edge at the time called a season-ending injury in the first round of the playoffs, will dress for the game.

Meanwhile, for St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, there's more at stake than the championship.

He's made a wager with Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold that could end up with him sporting a Magic jersey to a city council meeting later this month.

Hey, <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayorMoncton</a> has a wager for <a href="https://twitter.com/DannyBreenNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DannyBreenNL</a>. It's on! <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMonctonMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMonctonMagic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsedge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsedge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBLCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBLCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/4thechip?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#4thechip</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/feelthemagic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#feelthemagic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xb1gPb3WsC">pic.twitter.com/Xb1gPb3WsC</a> —@CityofMoncton

"We have a friendly bet," Breen said. "Whoever the winner is in the NBL championship between the Edge and the Magic, the mayor of that city will send the other mayor a jersey to wear at their first council meeting after the finals are over."

Breen accepted Arnold's challenge on Twitter, enlisting some help from Edge mascot Buddy the Puffin.

It's on, <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayorMoncton</a>! Go <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsedge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsedge</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/DannyBreenNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DannyBreenNL</a> suspects you will be the one wearing our team colours ;-) It's gonna be a great series and <a href="https://twitter.com/Buddy_ThePuffin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buddy_ThePuffin</a> is not too worried about Duncan. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofMoncton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMonctonMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMonctonMagic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBLCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBLCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MileOne_Centre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MileOne_Centre</a> <a href="https://t.co/2YAoMzWImB">pic.twitter.com/2YAoMzWImB</a> —@CityofStJohns

Even with the Edge down two games, Breen says he's not sweating — yet.

"I think the Edge are going to win," he said. "I'm confident that I'll even give the mayor of Moncton her choice of white or blue to wear, and I'll even throw in a little Buddy the Puffin that she can leave on her desk during the council meeting."

Game 3 of the Best of 7 series is Monday at 7 p.m. at Mile One Centre.

