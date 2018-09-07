St. John's Edge gives school's basketball court a makeover

The St. John's Edge revealed a gift to St. John Bosco Shool in Shea Heights on Friday that was everything, including the net, and even saw the team's star deliver the message.

"We just revitalized the court a little bit, put down the lines, had the backboards done, cleaned it up a little bit," said Carl English, interim general manager, shooting guard and hometown hero.

"It's nice to be in the community. The ownership group takes it very seriously, giving back to St. John's, and to Newfoundland for that matter."

English said he wanted to give back to Shea Heights in particular because it, like other smaller areas, can be forgotten.

Faith Wellon, 12, got to show off her skills and take on Carl English. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"The outport communities and certain parts get overlooked a lot," he said.

So, the team is hitting the road.

"We're going to go all across the island ... there will be another announcement coming up here shortly of where we're hosting the training camp and stuff. That'll be very interesting."

Students grateful

The students of St. John Bosco were digging their newly-refurbished basketball court.

Faith Wellon, 12, was especially excited as she had the opportunity to go one-on-one against English at Friday's event.

Wellon plays basketball and was the school's athlete of the year last year.

St. John's Edge stepped up to revitalized the Shea Heights court 3:33

"He's a good basketball player. It was really hard to do," she said of her game against English.

"I just started playing with my cousin and I really loved it, so I decided to go to some camps. I've made it this far and I love playing the game."

'Rich history in basketball'

Principal Linda Hart said the plan came to fruition over the summer when Edge senior management contacted St. John Bosco's vice-principal and physical education teacher Mike Pittman.

"When we got back to school last week to get ready, we [heard] from them saying that they were coming by, and they were ready to paint and ready to go," Hart said.

"This school has such a rich history in basketball and we rely a lot on our community partners, because we realize it takes the village to raise a child, and we're certainly excited to have St. John's Edge as part of this village."

Mike Pittman and Linda Hart were instrumental in getting the school basketball court upgraded. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Pittman said it's another opportunity for the students to be physically active, and the new court is keeping the kids energized.

"It looks amazing. Totally impressed."

"Obviously, these opportunities don't come along very often ... when they approached us and said they'd like to rejuvenate the basketball court we were arms wide open, 'Welcome to St. John Bosco, how can we help?'" he said.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

