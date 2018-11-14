New-look St. John's Edge gunning for championship this season

With training camp winding down and the team roster finalized, the new look St. John's Edge held their media day Wednesday before the tip off of a new season.

When the season opens on Nov. 23, the Edge will be sporting a new look in both appearance and personnel, with new uniforms and a number of new faces on the court.

With those changes, reigning NBL Canada MVP and Newfoundland native Carl English says it can take a lot of work to put it all together.

"You're implementing all your offensive and defensive games, plus you're getting to know each other, plus you've had some change in players, so just trying to get it all together, so it's been a very, very intense week," he said.

The 37-year-old English said he's still having some issues with his ankle stemming from last season, but he hopes to be ready to play for the home opener.

"Obviously, I'm not as young as I used to be," he said with a laugh.

Despite the challenges, English said the team is in a good place, building off their training camp in Grand Falls-Windsor.

"It's great for team building, it's great for team bonding, it's getting to know each other. It forces you to be around each other, it forces you to communicate, and it forces team camaraderie," he said.

English said the trip also gave the fans outside St. John's an opportunity to see the team, and showed the team other parts of Newfoundland.

"You've gotta understand, it's a culture shock for them to come here, just like when I went to Spain," he said.

"Now they have experienced the hospitality, and the people and the friendliness and all that. But I don't know if they're down to Rob Roy listening to the Newfie music or anything like that."

St. John's Edge part-owner Irwin Simon says he's excited to begin the team's second season in the NBL Canada. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Edge part owner Irwin Simon had high praise for English's work both on and off the court.

"Carl is the anchor here, and not only is he a player ... he is my eyes, nose and ears in regards to the team," he said.

"He has worked diligently around the clock in regards to helping recruit players, sell the Edge to the community, bring in sponsorships and I talk to Carl on a regular basis."

Jarryn Skeete says he's not bothered by the turnover in the Edge's roster this season. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Along with English and Desmond Lee, Jarryn Skeete was one of the first players recruited last year by the Edge, so he said he's not fazed by some new faces on the roster.

"Last year, I had 26 new teammates, so this year, getting a new 11 to 12 guys is nothing really new to me, Dez and Carl," he said.

"We're just trying to help the guys get along as fast as they can and we're gelling, honestly, pretty good so far."

Skeete said with the new players the team has brought in, he's aiming to win.

"I'm feeling good, I'm happy to be here, I'm excited to chase that ring, get that championship that we all want."

Gabe Freeman stands for a photo on Edge media day on Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

One of the team's new signings, forward Gabe Freeman, echoed his teammate.

"We're here to do one thing, and that's win a championship," he said.

Freeman has played in Canada for six years, most recently for the NBL's Saint John Riptide, and as a former league MVP, he said he knows what it takes to win.

"It's not about scoring, it's not about grabbing all the rebounds, it's doing what the team needs done. Whether it's diving on the floor or handing out water, I'm here," he said.

Freeman said he's also talked to his new teammates about what to expect when the new season begins.

"This is probably one of the better places to play, in Mile One. As far as the fans go, I know it gets raucous and wild and they like to have fun, so I'm gonna enjoy it."

With files from Jeremy Eaton

