Edge, Growlers look to end respective playoff series tonight

It's a big night for professional sports in St. John's, as one hometown team hopes to move on to the NBL Canada finals, and the other to the ECHL semifinals.

The St. John's Edge have the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans on the ropes with a 3-2 series lead in the National Basketball League of Canada's conference finals.

Game 6 tips off at 7 p.m. at Mile One Centre, where the Edge have a chance to send the Titans packing and advance to the finals for the second time in the team's two-year history.

The Edge played without starter Des Lee in its Game 5 victory, as he's battled an undisclosed injury throughout the playoffs. The team only dressed nine players.

The Newfoundland Growlers celebrate a goal against the Manchester Monarchs. (Newfoundland Growlers)

The Newfoundland Growlers, meanwhile, are on the road in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Growlers have a 3-1 series lead over the Manchester Monarchs after back-to-back road wins.

Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m. NT. Should the Growlers lose and Monarchs stay alive, the series shifts back to St. John's for the final two games on Monday and Tuesday.

