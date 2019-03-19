Edge coach Doug Plumb leaves post for job in B.C.

Doug Plumb has stepped down as head coach of the St. John's Edge and will return to his home province of British Columbia.

"It has been an incredible two years in St. John's and I'll miss this town and this organization — so many have become like family to me," Plumb said in an Edge news release Tuesday.

"I've been awarded a personal and professional opportunity on the West Coast of Canada that helps my family in an incredible way."

Steve Marcus, who is assistant head coach and has been with the Edge for two seasons, will step into the role as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.

"This organization and the team is in great hands with coach Marcus for the remainder of the 2019 season," said Plumb in the statement.

The Edge, currently on two-game losing streak after dropping a pair of games to the Saint John Riptide, are back in action Saturday against the Island Storm at Mile One Centre.

