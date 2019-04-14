St. John's Edge head to divisional finals as Carl English prepares to get back on the court
Edge win fifth game in first series 101-92
The St. John's Edge are headed to divisional finals in the National Basketball League after a Sunday afternoon victory.
The Edge won the fifth in a five-game series against Sudbury with a final score of 101-92.
"We are playing with a lot of grit, with a lot of fight, we are diving on everything, we are fighting to the end," said star player Carl English, who's been sidelined for months with a thumb injury.
English is hoping to return to the court in time for the next round of playoffs.
"I am very, very close," he said.
"I've been training but I'm going to start training with contact [Monday] and see. Hopefully this week is great and I will be activated in the next 24 hours."
The Edge's second season has seen high attendance at Mile One Centre, but the team has faced some challenges, including injuries and the loss of head coach Doug Plumb, who departed just before the playoffs began.
"It's all on the guys. I'm just trying to put them in a position to succeed and they do a fantastic job," said newly-minted head coach Steve Marcus.
"The players make shots, and the players get rebounds, and assists and steals I just try to help them out as best as I can."
The Edge advance to the second of three playoff rounds where they will play the KW Titans.
No dates for that series games have been announced but the Edge hold home court advantage.
With files from Jeremy Eaton