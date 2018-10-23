Eddie Joyce violated code of conduct in incident around hiring process, report finds

Eddie Joyce, the MHA who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus earlier this year amid allegations of harassment and bullying, has been found to have broken a code of conduct for elected officials.

That's according to findings in a report tabled in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, written by Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner for legislative standards.

A total of five reports written by Chaulk were tabled — two of them into behaviour of Dale Kirby, and three on Joyce.

Joyce avoids reporters while briskly walking into the House of Assembly on Tuesday. (CBC)

The reports into Kirby's behaviour had already been sent to media and discussed, prior to being tabled.

This type of conduct is not acceptable and must be discouraged. - Bruce Chaulk's report

One of the reports into Joyce dates from a May 10, 2018, complaint, which would have been made by Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh.

That report outlines Chaulk's opinion that Joyce violated the code of conduct, as his actions related to the "hiring process, the manner in which he dealt with the complainant, particularly during the call on April 8th, did not meet the expectations of the code of conduct, that he perform his duties with '… accountability, courtesy, honesty and integrity.'"

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh speaks with reporters after the House of Assembly session on Tuesday. (CBC)

Joyce's efforts to influence the complainant's actions and his response to an outcome he didn't want "were outside the 'norm' of political interactions" and "below the standards expected of persons in their role within government," the report states.

"I find that the manner in which he addressed the issue was unprofessional and showed a lack of mutual respect towards members of the public service by placing those individuals in the middle of a process that is supposed to be politically impartial," wrote Chaulk in the report.

"This type of conduct is not acceptable and must be discouraged."

