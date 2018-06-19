Eddie Joyce says he's fighting for local jobs, even as his own remains in flux

As a protest over construction jobs at the long-term care centre site in Corner Brook drags into its ninth day, MHA Eddie Joyce is voicing his support for local tradespeople

But as an investigation into harrassment and bullying allegations continues, Joyce's own political position remains clouded by uncertainty.

"I was up there four or five times. I know them all personally, every one of them," Joyce said of the members of Ironworkers Local 764 who have staked out at the site since June 11, angry that PEI-based subcontractor MacDougall Steel Erectors has been using out-of-province workers.

"I understand where they're coming from. I totally agree we should have local people here, but you have to do it in a fiscally responsible way," he said.

​Despite his protest appearances, some ironworkers felt Joyce was making empty promises.

"I asked the guy, when is this going to happen? He said, I don't know. How many guys are they going to hire local? He don't know," said Todd Murphy.

"I told the guy he's wasting our time and his time by coming here and preaching false information. You got no answers for us."

An ironworkers protest over construction jobs at the long-term care centre site in Corner Brook has lasted for more than a week. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Joyce's ability to politically influence events is, at the moment, limited. He has been sitting as an independent MHA since being booted from the Liberal caucus at the end of April, for allegations of harassment and bullying of other provincial politicians.

The review into his case is still underway, but that hasn't stopped Joyce from continuing to regularly pop up at local events in his district of Humber-Bay of Islands, as well campaigning for causes beyond its borders, such as the construction dispute.

'No comment whatsoever'

Joyce hasn't spoken publicly about the review process since he became an independent, but even when asked now, he isn't saying much.

"I'm not going to comment on it whatsoever," he said.

During this past weekend's Liberal convention, which Joyce would usually attend, he instead kept busy attending multiple events in his district.

"After 25, 26 years of government and you're still getting invited to all those events, it means a lot to me," he said.

"I always said, back in 1989, when I got elected, there's only two things I'll guarantee: I'll be available, and I'll be dependable. And I still stick to that commitment today."

The review into Joyce's behaviour is expected to be complete by the end of July. Regardless of the outcome, Joyce is clear he isn't walking away from a chance at re-election in 2019.

"I've got all the intents of running again."

