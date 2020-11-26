Premier taps chair of appointments commission to join economic recovery team

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has appointed the chair of the provincial Independent Appointments Commission to his economic recovery team.

In a press release Thursday morning, the premier's office announced Earl Ludlow — who also spent 40 years with St. John's utility company Fortis, including as executive vice-president — would be stepping aside from his duties to join Moya Greene and the rest of the team, which has been formed to review government spending, service delivery and economic growth under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ludlow was a member of Memorial University's board of regents and has been inducted into the Atlantic Business Magazine's CEO Hall of Fame and the Volunteer Hall of Fame.

He's a recipient of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador and was named the Canadian Red Cross's humanitarian of the year in 2010.

