With their cable suddenly cut off, Eastlink customers line up in Labrador

An Eastlink representative speaking with a client Thursday morning at the Masonic lodge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Eastlink customers in Happy Valley-Goose Bay had a rude awakening Wednesday when they turned on their TVs to find out their cable package had stopped working.

"I didn't see it coming," said customer Calvin Adams. "Nobody told me about it.… They could have let people know."

Eastlink told its customers to come to the Masonic Lodge this week to get a new, upgraded receiver so that their service could continue.

But some of the customers who showed up in droves for the upgrade say they had been waiting in line for between 30 minutes and two hours for service.

Some customers say they waited up to two hours to get their upgraded cable box. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Though many said they had known an upgrade was on the way, they were not aware their old boxes would be shut without warning.

Some thought the new boxes would come via a new technician, while others believed it would arrive in the mail

"Last night when I went home I didn't have no TV [when] I went to watch the hockey game," Louise Parsons said.

"Then I called them and they told me they were changing all the boxes."

In a statement, Eastlink said it was making what it called a "major investment" to provide significantly improved internet and TV services.

The company is spending about $2 million in the area to deliver "substantially enhanced services, including internet that is 20 times faster than previously offered."

