Rural residents keep small claims courts busy by not paying service fees

The Eastern Regional Services Board says about 20 per cent of the people it serves aren't paying fees, and they're ending up in court.

Ed Grant, chairperson of the board of directors, said the ERSB sees three or four cases end up in small claims court each month.

The board was scheduled to be in court again on Friday, as it fights to get more than $2,000 from cabin owner Derek Winsor in Western Bay.

"We're not in the game of catch-as-catch-can," Grant said. "We've had lots of people say, 'When you catch me, I'll pay the bill.' That's not how it works."

Not cheating the system, plaintiff says

Winsor says that's not the case for him. He said he wasn't notified when Western Bay signed on for garbage collection through the board in 2013.

As a result, he racked up five years of unpaid garbage collection fees — $180 each year — and the interest that goes along with it.

Winsor says he shouldn't be on the hook for garbage collection fees when he didn't know he was being charged. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"My family is devastated over this," Winsor said. "I know it's only small claims court, but I mean, to have my name show up on a docket in the court system has absolutely taken my family by surprise."

After finding out last summer, Winsor paid up for 2018, and says he'll continue paying.

But when it comes to paying for the previous five years, only a judge can persuade him to pay up, he said.

Did he know? And does it matter?

Grant said the board often makes concessions for people who have valid excuses for not paying — including a lack of notice.

"If people come to us and make a reasonable case they didn't know — even though this issue has been topical for the last four or five years for sure — then we can make an accommodation. Mr. Winsor didn't want that. I understand he wanted a day in court."

This is the bill that was contested in small claims court by Winsor. The interest was more than the principal by the time Winsor said he found out he owed anything. (CBC)

Grant said there's little chance Winsor didn't know about the garbage collection fee. When Western Bay availed of the board's services in 2013, there were notices placed in stores and newspapers. The ERSB even canvassed the town, Grant said.

"I think it's rather disingenuous to suggest he didn't know there was garbage collection in the area."

The ERSB posts the outcomes of some small claims cases on its website. A similar case from the Southern Shore in 2014 shows a judgment in favour of the board, saying, "Regardless of whether you were notified or not, there is still a legal obligation to pay."

