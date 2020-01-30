Eastern Owl wins first MusicNL Indigenous award — a category the band helped create

St. John's-based music group Eastern Owl walked away from Tuesday's MusicNL awards with a first for the music association.

The traditional drumming group nabbed an award specifically acknowledging Indigenous artists in Newfoundland and Labrador — and they did it in a room filled with the community that taught them.

"We started out as a traditional group, just singing First Nation drum songs," said group member Natasha Blackwood, taught by their families and elders.

The group of seven expanded that repertoire over the years and added their own personal flair, moving from a community band to industry professionals.

"It makes us feel proud," Blackwood said. "We hope that some of the people who taught us in the beginning were watching, and we hope that some young people were watching too, and feel inspired to carry traditions as well."

It's the first time MusicNL included a category for Indigenous musicians.

Member Joanne Barker said it came about through a discussion about inclusivity in the province's arts scene. Organizers approached local musicians, including members of Eastern Owl, who suggested representation in the form of an award category.

Eastern Owl won MusicNL's first-ever Indigenous artist of the year award at the 2020 award show in St. John's. (Eastern Owl/Facebook)

"For a long time Newfoundlanders were taught and told that there were no Indigenous people here," Barker said.

"We've really come a long way in that not only are we still working in our communities but we're taking the microphone and taking that space and also demonstrating the diversity of Indigenous artists in the province today."

The award, Barker says, signals things are starting to change.

For the kids

Winning a MusicNL award feels surreal, said Blackwood, but there's still work to be done.

In April, Eastern Owl is hitting the road to Prince Edward Island, for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, where the group is nominated for Indigenous songwriters of the year. They'll also have a showcase at the East Coast Music Awards at the end of April — this year hosted on home turf in St. John's — and have a slot on the bill for the upcoming Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival.

"It's really hard work keeping the art going, and taking these big stages and talking to audiences," Blackwood said.

"And not just sharing the music, but sharing the stories behind the music, and sharing why we make this music and why it's so important."

Blackwood said it's the kids who are always listening, so sharing with them the history of Canada and Newfoundland and Canadian history, Indigenous history and the art, seldom taught through curriculum and textbooks is important.

She added that being a drum carrier in itself brings with it big responsibility.

"It's not just an instrument that you go buy at a store. It's an instrument that's gifted by an elder, or a friend, or that you build," said Blackwood.

"When you're a drum carrier you carry ceremony, and it's your responsibility to share songs with the community, to share songs with elders in ceremony and teach the music to young people so tradition stays alive."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador