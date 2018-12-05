Winter storm heading for eastern Newfoundland

Eastern Newfoundland is set to get hit with its first major snow storm of the season Thursday.

Clarenville, Bonavista and the Avalon Peninsula are all under a winter storm watch, as Environment Canada tracks a low-pressure system set to pass east of the Avalon early Friday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derm Kearney told The St. John's Morning Show it looks like the snow will start Thursday evening, and continue into Friday morning.

Envrionment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista, and Clarenville.

He said there could be 15 to 25 cm of snow on the way and that it could be messiest during Thursday's evening rush hour.

"So [you] want to give yourself a bit of latitude to get around," he said.

"There'll also be fairly strong winds with that, so it'll cause reduced visibilities and blowing snow," he added, urging drivers to use caution.

Winds could gust to 70 km/h in some areas, and up to 90 or 100 km/h in others, he said.

Kearney says the snow will likely last overnight, and taper into flurries Friday morning, but the winds will stay strong, blowing all that snow around.

Environment Canada says conditions should improve through Friday morning.

