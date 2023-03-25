Winter storm brings heavy snow and closures to eastern Newfoundland

Some winter storm warnings remain in effect Saturday morning. (Julie Clow)

Environment Canada has ended winter storm warnings for eastern Newfoundland, but some areas are still being hit with strong winds and heavy snow Saturday afternoon.

Parts of the island were under a winter storm warning since Friday afternoon, with as much as 30 centimetres of snow expected in all.

Brendan Sawchuk, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the St. John's area saw 18 to 20 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, with the Burin Peninsula facing 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

He said the snow should taper off by late afternoon to early evening, but for those living in areas with significant snowfall, Sawchuk said it won't be an easy shovel.

He said the snow will be wet and heavy, as this weather system was much more wet than previous storms this winter.

Gander, which was also predicted to have snow, didn't see any snow accumulation overnight, Sawchuk said. Central to western Newfoundland can expect mainly cloudy skies with scattered flurries Saturday, which should taper off in the morning hours.

Most of Labrador can also expect mainly cloudy skies with some scattered flurries, he said.

Closures

The RCMP and RNC are advising people to stay off the roads, while the Trans-Canada Highway to Witless Bay has been closed due to drifting snow.

Exams at Memorial University in St. John's have been rescheduled to next week.

Metrobus and GoBus services will resume at 2:30 p.m., following a suspension of services earlier Saturday.

The worst of it seems over. Just walked to the superette for hot cheetos and all was grand <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/aJvtZVyNA6">pic.twitter.com/aJvtZVyNA6</a> —@CarnyRocker

NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South will open at 4 p.m.

Eastern Health says the weather has closed the Mundy Pond Road walk-in clinic, and it will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

Some municipal facilities in St. John's and the surrounding area will remain closed Saturday due to the weather.

