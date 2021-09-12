Eastern Newfoundland continues cleanup from Hurricane Larry Sunday

A tree is seen downed in St. John's after Hurricane Larry crossed over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula in the early morning hours of Saturday. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

People in eastern Newfoundland continue to clean up from the aftermath of Hurricane Larry, which brought sheets of rain, high winds and storm surge to the island Friday.

Sustained winds of over 120 km/h — with gusts as high as 180 km/h in some areas — knocked over trees, power lines and caused property damage across the region. According to Newfoundland Power, as of 10 a.m. NT Sunday, about 5,500 people were still without electricity. In the midst of the storm 60,000 customers were in the dark.



Advance polls and Elections Canada offices in the ridings of Avalon, St. John's East and St. John's South-Mount Pearl were closed due to power outages caused by Hurricane Larry but have now reopened until 9 p.m. on Sunday. They will reopen again from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Monday.

Cleanup continues on the province's roads due to debris and washouts. Route 90 between St. Stephen's and St. Vincent's, which saw major sustained damage throughout Saturday morning, was closed as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Christine Carter and Florian Hoefner saw the impact of the wind first-hand after part of a tree landed on the gas tank of their St. John's home.

"We heard a first bang just after 1 a.m. That was just a little branch on the deck.… Then we heard a huge bang.… Our neighbour said it was around three or five," Hoefner said.

"We looked out and we saw that a huge branch of this tree was missing. We didn't see it at first, [but] it had fallen to the side of our house."

Fire crews work to remove a large chunk of a tree that fell near Christine Carter and Florian Hoefner's gas tank at their home. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Carter said the family is grateful to have escaped relatively unscathed but sad to see the tree leave their yard, saying it predates them living in the house.

They're also thanking their neighbours, who quickly came to help remove branches and other parts of the tree from the house Saturday morning.

"We already know what an incredible neighbourhood it is, but this made it even more apparent. Just how caring everyone is."

Iceberg Alley a go at Mile One

Following the destruction of the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent in the hurricane, organizers say the show will go on at Mile One Centre in St. John's.

According to the festival's website, shows will begin as scheduled at Mile One on Monday. Sunday's cancelled show featuring St. John's musician Alan Doyle has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

John Steele of Brigus Production Company praised the city for its willingness to continue the shows, saying representatives from the city and St. John's Sports and Entertainment called him just before 7 a.m., just hours after the tent was destroyed.

Hurricane Larry extensively damaged the Iceberg Alley performance tent near Quidi Vidi Lake. ( Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"We got a call … saying, 'What can we do to help? We're there to help.' So I really got to give thanks to them," he said. "It was really, really appreciated and it was really a pleasant thing for us to happen in all that madness.… All the other acts are so pumped to play."

Steele said the experience at Mile One will be similar to the tent, with drinks available for purchase on the concert floor and a requirement for concertgoers to wear masks while not actively eating or drinking.

While the tent was designed to withstand winds of up to 125 km/h, he said, the high gusts toppled the tent and it's unclear how much the damage will cost to repair.

"The tent was severely damaged, but it was no one's fault.… With all the infrastructure that's inside that tent, we didn't have the time to take it down."

We are moving to <a href="https://twitter.com/MileOne_Centre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MileOne_Centre</a>. Full details here <a href="https://t.co/IIv8CZ0doA">https://t.co/IIv8CZ0doA</a> <a href="https://t.co/80iyntfLex">pic.twitter.com/80iyntfLex</a> —@icebergalleyNL

Tickets for the original performances will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, while tickets for shows that had to be cancelled will be refunded.

Steele said he hopes the outdoor event will happen next year.

"If people want it and we can do it, we'll probably have a look at continuing on with it if it's practical and stuff. There's some aspects that we'll have to consider, obviously. But we've been getting a lot of support. Most people have been so kind and supportive."

Debris Day 2

Debris collection is continuing across the region Sunday, with the cities of St. John's and Mount Pearl launching debris drop-off and collection sites for residents.

Bowring, Bannerman and Victoria parks in St. John's will remain closed until 10 p.m. while crews clean up downed trees and cracked branches.

Arborist Ryan Painter said it's important to have damaged trees inspected and clear any dead, broken or hanging branches that may not be detectable from the ground.



While it may be in someone's best interest to simply chop off all of a tree's branches or leaves, he said,maintaining a tree often means more than just cutting. Overpruning can cause the tree to be more unstable in severe weather, he said.

"It's certainly important for residents and tree owners to certainly have some faith in our trees.… Commonly when we have tree failures or large stem or branch failures, they're a bit worrying but they're not that significant."

"With the proper care, trees can withstand these types of winds much better, but overall trees are tough here and we should certainly take care of them."