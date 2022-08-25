As N.L. struggles with a doctor shortage, patients welcome annual Women's Health Day

Eastern Health's Women's Health Clinic offered appointments for pap tests on Saturday as part of their annual Women's Health Day event. The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that pap testing begin at age 21. (Paul Daly/CBC)

For some patients at Saturday's annual Women's Health Clinic, the event — in which Eastern Health offers appointments for pap tests to anyone who needs them — is their preferred environment for an important procedure.

For others — who are among the estimated 125,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador who don't have a family doctor — it's their only option.

Danielle Gorman says going to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's to get her test done was quick and easy — far more efficient than searching for other ways to have the procedure done, like finding a family doctor, she said.

"There's not a lot of physicians taking new patients at the moment," said Gorman, who works as a secretary at the Health Sciences Centre.

"It's very difficult this day and age to get a family doctor," she said. "This was definitely an easier option."

Danielle Gorman, a secretary at the Health Sciences Centre, went to the Women's Health Clinic to receive a pap test. She says the process was helpful because she doesn't have a family doctor. (Submitted by Danielle Gorman)

A pap test, also known as a pap smear, is a procedure used to test for cervical cancer in women. As one of many in the province who don't have a family doctor, Gorman said having other options available makes it easier for people to check in on their health.

"It's important 'cause it gives everybody the opportunity to make sure that there's nothing serious going on with themselves," she said.

The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that pap testing should begin at age 21.

In a press release, Eastern Health estimated that around one in 10 individuals might have an abnormal result, which doesn't necessarily mean a cancer diagnosis but does make it important to seek a followup with a health-care provider.

Gillian Halliday says her sister, who works at the Women's Health Clinic, encouraged her to get a pap test on Saturday. Although she has a family doctor, Halliday says she feels more comfortable going to a women's clinic to receive such procedures.

As a mother of two boys, Halliday said, it's crucial for her to stay healthy so she can care for her children. That's why events like Saturday's are so important, she added, because they allow anyone to receive procedures that could help detect and prevent immediate health issues like cancer.

"Not being able to have a family doctor, you still can't lose sight of your health," said Halliday.

"So the fact that we do offer things such as Health Day for anyone to come in to be able to be tested, to take care of their health, is just an amazing thing."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador