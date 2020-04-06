Staff at Eastern Health told to sterilize, reuse N95 masks

Without a guaranteed supply of masks, the largest health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador has begun collecting used masks to sterilize them with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

A letter was sent to all Eastern Health employees on Friday, telling them bins would be set up around hospitals for them to place their masks in after they were no longer safe to use.

"Eastern Health, like many other organizations around the world, has been exploring innovative ways to maintain a safe supply of N95 respirators for our staff and physicians," the letter reads.

There is nowhere in North America that has unlimited access to unlimited testing. - Health Minister John Haggie

The process — using something called a Sterrad sterilizer — is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has been used by the Vancouver Hospital and Health Sciences Centre.

Masks can be sterilized twice before they have to be thrown out.

At a news conference on Sunday, Health Minister John Haggie said health-care providers and public health officials have to act like the next supply of person protective equipment will not arrive.

Health Minister John Haggie said Thursday that Newfoundland and Labrador has likely not seen its surge period of COVID-19 cases yet. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/YouTube)

With an unsteady supply and an overwhelming global demand for masks and gloves, it's not unrealistic to assume the next shipment won't show up.

"Until they actually land in our warehouses, there is no guarantee that any of suppliers will actually be able to deliver," Haggie said.

Testing also limited by supply

The same strain and strategy also applies to testing in the province.

On Saturday, chief medical officer of health Janice Fitzgerald announced the province would open up the guidelines on testing, to allow people who work with vulnerable populations to get tested.

People across the province experiencing flu-like symptoms have reported being unable to get tested. Newfoundland and Labrador has the second-lowest per-capita rate of testing in the country with about 684 tests done per 100,000 people, surpassing only Ontario.

A Manitoba health-care worker performs a nasopharyngeal swab as part of testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Shared Health/Province of Manitoba)

Haggie said the same attitude for masks has to be applied to testing swabs as well.

"There is nowhere in North America that has unlimited access to unlimited testing," he said.

"What we are doing is using those [supplies] wisely on the basis that tomorrow, our next batch delivery of swabs, [personal protective equipment] or masks may never arrive. Because if we don't, we are not being the best custodians of the public interest."

Premier Dwight Ball also weighed in to say that the province hasn't done widespread or random testing because so many cases could be traced to one source.

A cluster of cases — 167 of the province's 217 total — stem from Caul's Funeral Home. As a result, public health officials have been able to test fewer people but find more positive cases through contact tracing. This targeted method results in a high number of cases but a low number of tests per capita.

For now, the targeted testing method will carry on.

"We're not counting any swab until it arrives in our warehouse," Haggie said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador